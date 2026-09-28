The GTA 6 facts even die-hard fans might not know

The countdown to GTA 6 is well and truly on. With the November 19 release getting closer and the Extended Look revealing more of what’s in store, how much do you really know about 2026’s most anticipated game? From its development to its eye-watering budget, here are the GTA 6 facts that might just surprise you.

01 GTA 6: A decade in the making

GTA 6 has been in development for over ten years – the last game from Rockstar Games was Red Dead Redemption 2, which remains one of the most technically impressive and influential open-world games of all time. The Western epic was officially released on October 26, 2018, so it’s now been around for just under eight years.

Lucia Caminos promises a GTA first © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

At the time of the RDR 2 release, however, GTA 6 had already been in development for around three years. According to one report, initial concept work on the sequel was already underway shortly after the release of GTA 5 in 2014.

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However, the actual development work on Grand Theft Auto VI is said to have begun after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, once the large teams at Rockstar Games had become available again.

On February 4, 2022, the development team then officially confirmed that a new GTA game was in development. A year and a half later, in December 2023, the first trailer was finally released.

If you count from the release of GTA 5 to November 19, 2026, there are over 13 years between the two main installments. No sequel in the series’ history has taken this long to arrive. By way of comparison: there were just five years between GTA 4 (2008) and GTA 5 (2013). One reason for the long break is the enormous success of GTA Online. The multiplayer mode kept Rockstar busy for years and generated so much revenue that there was no pressure to follow it up quickly .

02 The billion-dollar game: GTA 6’s development costs

GTA 6 promises a bigger, more diverse world than ever before © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Rockstar doesn’t talk about money. Neither the studio nor Take-Two have disclosed an official budget for GTA 6. Nevertheless, the industry agrees on one point: we’re talking about a sum that’s unprecedented in the gaming world.

Most reputable estimates of the GTA 6 development costs range from 1 to 1.5 billion US dollars, whilst some analysts put the figure at up to 2 billion. Higher figures circulating online are considered highly speculative. What is clear, however, is what has driven up the costs: a development period spanning many years, thousands of staff across several Rockstar studios worldwide, complex motion capture, a highly detailed open world and the technical advancement of the in-house RAGE engine. This does not yet include marketing costs, which alone can run into hundreds of millions for a title of this scale.

A comparison with GTA 5 shows just how much costs have skyrocketed. The budget for GTA 5 was estimated in 2013 at around 265 million US dollars, including marketing. At the time, that was considered a record. GTA 6 would therefore be around four to seven times more expensive and, in all likelihood, the most expensive video game ever produced.

GTA 5, however, has sold over 200 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most successful entertainment products of all time. Together with GTA Online, the game has generated billions over the course of a decade. If GTA 6 comes even close to matching this success, even a budget in the billions will be money well spent.

03 How many times has GTA 6 been delayed?

The release of GTA 6 has actually only had to be postponed twice, even if it feels to fans as though it’s happened far more often. When Rockstar released the first trailer in December 2023, it ended with a clear announcement: 2025. Later, Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two specified the date as autumn 2025. The community had a target in mind, but Rockstar hit the brakes twice.

The first delay in May 2025 came as no surprise to many, as rumours of delays had been circulating for some time. Rockstar thanked the fans for their patience at the time and followed up with a second trailer a few days later. That quickly turned the mood around.

There will be plenty of cars to choose from © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

The second delay, in November 2025, hit the community harder. Rockstar announced it shortly before Take-Two’s quarterly conference, explaining that the extra months would allow the game to be finished with the level of polish that Rockstar fans have come to expect. The reasons cited were the game’s enormous technical complexity – specifically, AI simulation, world density and the engine – and the desire to avoid excessive crunch periods. This was precisely what Rockstar came under heavy criticism for during the development of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Since then, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has publicly confirmed the November release date on several occasions. The group’s forecasts for the 2027 financial year hinge largely on this release, so a third delay would therefore be a blow not only to fans, but also to investors.

One side effect illustrates just how much respect there is for GTA 6 within the industry: numerous publishers have brought forward their own releases or postponed them until 2027, so as not to be overshadowed by Rockstar. It feels as though only Nintendo is bucking the trend with the release of the ‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ remake for the Nintendo Switch 2 . That's due to be released on November 5, 2026.

04 The system requirements for GTA 6

Quite simply, as the game is initially being released exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, there are no official system requirements. At least not yet. Anyone hoping for a simultaneous PC release will be disappointed.

Rockstar has not yet announced a PC version. When asked, Take-Two CEO Zelnick simply pointed out that Rockstar follows a familiar strategy regarding platforms and that further announcements would follow in due course.

You can pimp your ride at the tuning workshop © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

This strategy is indeed familiar. GTA 5 was first released in 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360, and only came to PC in April 2015. Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in October 2018 for consoles and around a year later for PC. It is likely, though not confirmed, that GTA 6 will follow a similar pattern. Official PC system requirements are therefore not yet available. The situation is clearer for consoles:

30 FPS: Rob Nelson, co-director at Rockstar North, confirmed in August 2026 that, at the current stage of development, the game runs at 30 frames per second.

PS5 Pro Enhanced: GTA 6 carries the corresponding label on the PlayStation Store. Rockstar has not yet revealed exactly what makes the Pro version better – whether it’s resolution, frame rate or effects.

Resolution: not officially confirmed. Based on trailer footage, the technical experts at Digital Foundry estimate an internal resolution of around 1440p, which is upscaled to 4K.

Storage requirements: not yet known. However, given the size of the game world, you’d be wise to free up some space on your SSD. It’s guaranteed to take up 100–200 gigabytes.

05 How big is the GTA 6 map?

The question of map size is always one of the first to arise with every new GTA release. The answer for the GTA 6 map is: very large. However, Rockstar has not published an official figure in square kilometers.

The city is yours. Just beware the law © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Some recent press previews from August 2026 do provide some clues, though: according to these, the map is around twice the size of the one in GTA 5 and about three times the size of the one in Red Dead Redemption 2. To put this into perspective: Los Santos and Blaine County in GTA 5 together cover around 49 square miles, or roughly 127 square kilometers, a large proportion of which is water and mountains.

The community has, of course, already carried out its own measurements. Mapping projects analyzing trailer footage and material from the 2022 leak put the figure at around 118 to 132 square miles. That would be roughly 300 to 340 square kilometers. However, such figures should be treated with caution. Only Rockstar knows so far how much of this is water, how many buildings are accessible, and how large the final playable area actually is.

GTA 6 is set to feature circuit racing – a first for the franchise © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

In any case, the density is far more exciting than the sheer size. Rockstar isn’t focusing on empty expanses, but on a world where something is happening at every turn. According to previews, NPCs have around 600,000 animations; in GTA 5, there were around 55,000. The streets are narrower, and the handling feels heavier and more realistic. Rockstar says it even consulted professional racing drivers to achieve this. Leonida is intended to feel less like a backdrop and more like a place that continues to live on even without you.

06 Regions in GTA 6 and their real-life counterparts

The Leonida Keys © Rockstar Games

Welcome to Leonida – the fictional version of Florida devised by Rockstar. The Sunshine State is the perfect setting for GTA: glamour and decline, luxury yachts and mobile home parks, party districts and alligator swamps are often just a few kilometers apart. Rockstar has confirmed six regions in the trailers, and each has a real-life counterpart:

In-game region Real-world inspiration Vibe Vice City Miami Neon, beach clubs, skyline Leonida Keys Florida Keys Island chain, endless bridges, marinas Grassrivers Everglades Swamps, airboats, alligators Ambrosia Sugarcane region around Lake Okeechobee Fields, factories, biker territory Port Gellhorn Resort towns on the Gulf Coast Faded beach town with old motels, home to a real-life racetrack Mount Kalaga National Park Forested hills and mountain landscapes of the southern US Hiking, hunting, off-road

Vice City is the beating heart of the map. The city is clearly modelled on Miami, with Art Deco façades, beach promenades, skyscrapers and a nightlife that never sleeps. Fans of the series will already be familiar with Vice City from the original 1997 game, from GTA: Vice City (2002) and from Vice City Stories (2006). But the city has never been quite so vibrant and detailed.

Vice City © Rockstar Games

To the south, the Leonida Keys stretch out into the sea as a chain of islands, connected by long bridges. Here you’ll find marinas, beach bars and turquoise waters. The area is likely to play a major role for boating, diving and smuggling routes. With the Grassrivers , Rockstar brings the Everglades into the game: shallow waters, dense vegetation, airboats and small settlements in the middle of the swamp.

Inland lies Ambrosia, inspired by the sugarcane region around Lake Okeechobee. Industrial sugar mills, vast fields and a rugged atmosphere characterize the landscape. According to the trailer, there’s also a strong biker presence here. Port Gellhorn reveals the flip side of the Florida dream: a run-down seaside resort on the Gulf Coast with old motels, strip clubs and people who have seen better days. Finally, Mount Kalaga National Park introduces a completely different landscape with wooded hills, hiking trails and hunting grounds. Terrain like this doesn’t actually exist in flat Florida; it’s more reminiscent of the forests further north in the Southern States.

Room to breathe on the state’s northern fringes © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Importantly, Rockstar isn’t creating exact replicas. The studio condenses locations, relocates landmarks and merges several communities into a new one. The result is a Florida that feels authentic, but is optimized for gameplay.

07 GTA 6: Award-winning even before release

A game that wins awards before it’s even been released? With GTA 6, that’s a reality. The hype is so huge that Rockstar already has an impressive collection of trophies even before the launch:

The Game Awards 2024: Most Anticipated Game

The Game Awards 2025: Most Anticipated Game – two years running

Golden Joystick Awards 2025: Most Wanted Game

Golden Joystick Awards 2025: Best Game Trailer for Trailer 2

The result of the Golden Joystick Awards is particularly exciting. A total of around 21 million votes were cast. GTA 6 secured around 18 per cent of the vote in its category, with The Witcher 4 a surprisingly close second at just under 17 per cent.

We know that One-Eyed Willie's Mod Shop will feature in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Even more impressive than the trophies are the records. In December 2023, Trailer 1 broke the 90 million YouTube views mark within 24 hours. That was the most successful launch of a non-music video on the platform. By the second day, it had already racked up more views than all the GTA 5 trailers combined. Trailer 2 went one better in May 2025: according to Rockstar, it was viewed 475 million times across all platforms within 24 hours. Rockstar describes it as the biggest video launch of all time, bigger than any cinema trailer.

08 GTA 6 and modding: freedom with clear boundaries

Modding is an integral part of GTA’s DNA. Graphics mods, roleplay servers , new vehicles or entire cities from other installments: the community has kept GTA 4 and GTA 5 alive for years. So the community was all the more attentive when Rockstar published new mod guidelines on September 21, 2026. These apply to all Rockstar games, including GTA 6.

First, the good news: mods in GTA 6 will, in principle, remain permitted. However, Rockstar has drawn clear red lines.

No interference with the story: official plotlines, missions and characters must not be altered or expanded.

No mixing of assets between games: Maps, characters or assets from one Rockstar game must not be transferred to another. Building Liberty City from GTA 4 into GTA 5 or GTA 6 would therefore be off-limits.

No protected third-party content: Third-party brands, logos, real-world locations or well-known figures are prohibited.

Voices and faces: Rockstar voiceovers must not be altered. Anyone wishing to use the voices or likenesses of real people requires written permission.

No online cheats , no real-money gambling mechanics, no crypto or NFT advertising.

No sponsorship: Product placements and paid advertising in mods are also prohibited.

Monetisation is only permitted via platforms authorised by Rockstar.

Scuba diving is one of many distractions you’ll find in Leonida county © Rockstar Games

In addition, games must not be modified to run on devices for which Rockstar did not intend them. This is a clear ban on unofficial ports.

This sends a clear message to the modding community. Many popular fan projects from recent years would no longer be possible under these rules, ranging from story expansions to crossover mods. At the same time, Rockstar is showing that it does not wish to ban modding, but rather to regulate it. Since taking over the major role-play team Cfx.re (FiveM), the studio has been relying more heavily on official channels. Whether GTA 6 will even be moddable at launch depends on the PC version anyway. And that’s still a long way off.

09 Weapon loadouts: No more carrying an arsenal in your pocket

Carrying weapons and equipment concealed on your person: that was standard practice in previous GTA installments. In GTA 6, that’s a thing of the past. Rockstar is apparently adopting the loadout system from Red Dead Redemption 2 and making it more realistic.

Lucia and Jason don’t hold back © Rockstar Games

Jason and Lucia now only carry two handguns concealed and two long guns visibly on their person. Everything else is stored in gun cabinets at Ammu-Nation or in the boot of your vehicle. Rockstar itself says you can customize your loadout ‘for every occasion’. That sounds like a minor change, but it fundamentally alters the gameplay. Before every mission, the question arises: do I go in quietly with a silenced pistol, or with an assault rifle and a shotgun? If you plan it wrong, you’ll have to improvise.

The weapons themselves can be extensively customized. The special revolvers from the Ultimate Edition point to an extensive customization system featuring attachments, paint finishes and modifications.

Jason loads up for trouble © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Added to this are the new Focus abilities of the two main characters. They work in a similar way to Dead Eye in Red Dead Redemption: time slows down, and the game highlights weak spots, escape routes or key points. According to previews, Jason and Lucia use this ability differently, which also sets them apart from one another in terms of gameplay.

10 GTA 6 introduces an interaction system

If there’s one new feature that shows where Rockstar is heading with GTA 6, it’s the interaction system. Red Dead Redemption 2 served as the inspiration here too, but GTA 6 takes it significantly further. As shown in the Extended Look, you can apparently greet, provoke, appease or challenge NPCs at the touch of a button. A simple context menu thus becomes a tool with which you can deliberately escalate or defuse situations.

GTA 6 features an interaction system similar to that in RDR 2 © Rockstar Games

The world reacts to this in a noticeable way. NPCs notice if you get too close to them, eavesdrop on them for too long or behave aggressively. Passers-by even comment on your outfit. Some NPCs will approach you of their own accord and trigger random events. Leonida is therefore no longer just a backdrop that you simply drive through. The city reacts to you.

Interaction also plays a major role between the main characters. Jason and Lucia are conceived as a Bonnie and Clyde-style duo. You yourself influence how their relationship develops; romance is optional. In many situations, you can switch between the two.

It’s up to you to decide whether Lucia and Jason will become a couple © Rockstar Games

Closely linked to the interaction system is the new Criminal Profile. It replaces traditional morality systems and keeps track of how you commit your crimes: cleanly and professionally, or unnecessarily brutally. The police and NPCs react accordingly. According to previews, if you get too out of hand, your profile could be permanently damaged.

11 Bonus: Facts you probably didn’t know

Beyond the big themes, GTA 6 is packed with details that show just how much love Rockstar has poured into this world. Here are the most exciting ones.

Lucia indulges in some self-care © Rockstar Games

Lucia is making series history . Lucia Caminos is the first female lead in the series since the top-down era of the nineties, when players could optionally choose female characters. She begins the story fresh out of prison. Her partner, Jason Duval, is an ex-soldier who has fallen into the drug scene.

The massive leak of 2022 . In September 2022, a hacker released 90 development videos containing around 50 minutes of gameplay footage. This is considered one of the biggest leaks in gaming history. The perpetrator was 17 years old at the time and was arrested in the UK shortly afterwards.

Refuelling becomes mandatory . For the first time, cars and motorbikes have a functioning fuel gauge. If you ignore the fuel level, you’ll come to a standstill in the middle of a getaway. However, according to previews, Rockstar has balanced fuel consumption so that it isn’t a nuisance. You charge electric cars at charging points.

Stealing cars is becoming a science . Higher-end vehicles have electronic locks and GPS trackers. The in-game app Waink tells you on your mobile whether a car is locked, has an alarm or a tracker, and how much it’s worth.

80 hours of Leonida . The playtime, including main and side content, is expected to be around 80 hours. As in Red Dead Redemption 2, the story is divided into chapters.

No first-person perspective at launch . Unlike in the next-gen version of GTA 5, there’s no first-person mode at launch; it’s only available when aiming with certain weapons.

Plenty to do outside the main story . You can hunt down classic cars and have them restored by a mechanic, storm gang hideouts and grab rare loot, sell stolen goods to fences, or explore the coast by kayak and with diving gear. Clues about tackle shops and boats also suggest that you can go fishing.

A record-breaking range of styling options . Jason and Lucia have more clothing and hairstyle options than any GTA character before them. Added to this is a fitness system that affects the characters’ appearance.

Watching TV with Macca the Gator. The game features its own animated TV show about an alligator called Macca. There’s also a built-in social media system through which Rockstar satirizes influencer and internet culture.

Real street art in Vice City . More than 50 real-life street artists have created murals for the city.

A dedicated album . Alongside the radio stations, there’s a dedicated soundtrack featuring 34 tracks, titled “Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album”.

Lucia hits the gym with headphones on © Rockstar Games

So it’s clear: GTA 6 is no ordinary release, but a pop-cultural event with an incredible reach. Over 13 years of waiting, an estimated budget in the billions, trailers with record-breaking view counts and a game world that listens to you, remembers you and fights back: Rockstar doesn’t just want to deliver a new GTA, but to set a new benchmark for open-world games.

We’ll find out on November 19, 2026, whether they succeed. Then, at last, it’ll be time to say: Welcome to Leonida.

12 Everything we know so far about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.