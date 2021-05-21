Hailey Langland Gives Her Inside Look at Red Bull Recharged

It's very rare to find a contest in competitive snowboarding that allows us to express ourselves with our friends, day in and day out.

Red Bull Recharged is the ideal gathering place for snowboarders of all backgrounds. It doesn't matter if you're a halfpipe king or queen or a slopestyle ringer—this event celebrates all types of riding. The environment is free-flowing, a parallel universe to typical contests filled with limited practice and pressure.

Recharged allows people to connect in a low-stress environment and when you have that combination of camaraderie and creativity, you see some of the best riding of the season.

These are just glimpses into some of my favorite moments from this year’s Red Bull Recharged:

Judd, How and why?

Zeb doing Zeb things

Jamie, just chilling

Nora crushing it

Getting technical at the top

Sure, it's a contest, you want to do well, but being able to ride with the best riders and feed off of each other is what this is all about. We lapped Chair 4 almost all day, every day for five days. We weren’t worried about spinning in front of judges that are in a booth at the bottom of a typical course—we were just enjoying the moment and the insane features built by Frank Wells and the Mammoth Unbound Team.

Soaking in the final days of the season up in Mammoth with over 20 of the best people and best snowboarders was one of the highlights of my season.

This year, we expanded the women's field and invited Nora Beck, Emma Crosby, and Jamie Anderson out and riding together with the whole crew. It's been a blast hanging with them and seeing them enjoy the course and the mountain. Nora, Jamie, and I ended up making the final day of the competition, which was all about putting together our best top-to-bottom run. Then all of the riders got together that night and celebrated each other's riding. Sure, we picked our favorites to "win," but let's be honest, it was about being together. We've had the opportunities over the last two years to enjoy these moments. We were all just stoked to be together.

Emma’s style is incredible. She has one of the best methods in snowboarding and seeing you in absolute beast mode was so inspiring. Nora’s approach to this course was unreal! She stepped up and threw down an amazing run.

Nora Beck | Red Bull Recharged 2021 Run

Jamie and I are usually going head-to-head in contests and have limited interactions, especially this season. At Red Bull Recharged, we got to ride together and seeing her bravery and hitting every feature with so much style was incredible. She’s a legend in her own class.

Check out her winning run.

Jamie Anderson | Red Bull Recharged 2021 Run

As we end the season, we’ll get some time to enjoy life away from the mountain, but I’m looking forward to getting back on the mountain with my friends and enjoying the moment.

Hailey Langland | Red Bull Recharged 2021 Run