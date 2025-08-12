Hannah Bergemann’s anticipated Red Bull Rampage debut

Silence permeated the desert, broken only by Hannah Bergemann’s footsteps. She trekked uphill, her 35-lb downhill bike on her shoulders, as the sun crested the dusty ridges of Virgin, Utah. It was the 2019 Red Bull Formation, the first-ever progression camp for female freeriders who aspired to compete at Red Bull Rampage one day. Bergemann was one of six riders — arguably the dark horse of the group. She was emerging in the industry with notable finishes in enduro racing, but still had to balance a day job with her mountain biking aspirations.

Suddenly, the whir of the tires and hubs spinning echoed throughout the venue. Bergemann was on course, testing her line — the first rider of the group to put tires to the dirt. Through jumps, along exposed ridgelines, she weaved her way toward the grand finale — an imposing double drop. When she returned to the base with a beaming smile, it set the tone for the rest of the event. This moment was a defining point in her career, where she also took home the camp’s Evolution in Action award. Six years later, she’s writing the next chapter to this story by competing at her first Red Bull Rampage.

Hannah Bergemann descends a steep hillside in Antofogasta, Chile © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Bergemann’s love for the outdoors was sparked from a young age. Growing up in the outdoor playground of Hood River, Oregon, Bergemann spent most of her childhood in the mountains or on the water. Her first foray into action sports came from freestyle skiing, where Bergemann competed in slopestyle, rail jams, and halfpipe. She especially loved the process of learning new tricks and being creative.

In high school, her father, Tim, introduced her to mountain biking, gifting his old bike so they could ride together. The father-daughter duo began a tradition of racing together, and each race deepened Bergemann’s enthusiasm for cycling. In 2018, she turned pro in the Enduro World Series circuit. The following year, she competed and won at Trans BC Enduro in 2019, known for some of the most harrowing race terrain in British Columbia.

While Bergemann was on track to have a successful career racing enduro, winning races wasn’t the underlying motivation for her riding. It was the pursuit of progression. "I'm naturally drawn to [progression]. My skiing was the same thing; I always wanted to push myself to the next level. This mentality seamlessly translated over to biking," she says.

For fun, she rode deep in the woods with her pals, hitting daunting drops, riding scree chutes, or building new features. Racing felt like the only viable path to being a professional rider — until she got the call for Red Bull Formation. From that point, she’s been fully committed to freeriding.

Since Bergemann’s breakout performance at the 2019 Red Bull Formation, the rider has grown from being an up-and-coming star to a leader within the freeride community. She returned to Red Bull Formation in 2021 and 2022, notably riding a revamped version of Brett Rheeder’s 2014 Red Bull Rampage line. Alongside Casey Brown, Bergemann skillfully hit the many cliffs and jumps that weaved down the committing top to bottom line. She joined the first group of women to ride at Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania and Wales. She’s attended jump jams worldwide, regularly hitting behemoth jumps spanning 70 to 100 feet. Her riding has even lit up the big screen with standout performances in mountain bike films like Teton Gravity Research’s Accomplice and Anthill Film’s Anytime.

The riders pose for a photo on the start line © Sam Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

But throughout all this, Bergemann’s ultimate goal has always been Red Bull Rampage. Last year, she was slated to ride in the first-ever women’s category at Red Bull Rampage. Until six weeks before the event, that dream was put on hold. A deep landing on a drop tore her Achilles tendon, dislocated her perineal tendons, and tore her lateral ligaments, which required surgery and a lengthy recovery.

Undeterred, Bergemann diligently worked through rehab. Five months later, she was competing again, hitting massive jumps and adding tricks to her repertoire, like backflips. Recently, she rode during the practice sessions at Red Bull Hardline Wales, offering a glimpse of the precision we’ll see in the Utah desert.

Hannah Bergemann interview at Red Bull Hardline in Dinas Mawddwy, Wales © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

For this year’s Red Bull Rampage, she plans to build a line she’ll be proud of. “For me, that includes all the variables that are important to be a strong freerider: gnarly, technical, steep, requires brake control, big, and includes tricks. If I had all of those elements, I’d be happy,” she explains. She’s especially inspired by the massive canyon gaps that have made history at previous events. With this vision and her skills on the bike, Bergemann’s run in the finals is sure to leave her mark on freeride mountain biking.