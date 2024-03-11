Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel bike check – full bike.
© Bartek Woliński
MTB

This is Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel

As Henrique Avancini storms the short track racing and the cross-country finals see what bike the Brazilian's riding to victory.
By Andre T Piva
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

UCI Mountain Bike World Series

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series makes a return for 2022, with plenty of downhill and cross-country action.

121 Tour Stops

Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

It’s time for the first cross-country race of the season!

Czech Republic

Henrique Avancini

World Cup-winning Brazilian cross-country rider Henrique Avancini puts his elite skills on a mountain bike down to his rural roots.

BrazilBrazil
Henrique Avancini is determined, charismatic and very careful to get the highest performance when choosing his equipment. This season he has the brand-new Cannondale Scalpel High-Mod 2020, and it's what he used for his historic victory in the second cross-country final and short track (XCC) race at the MTB World Cup in Nové Město in the Czech Republic.
See the short track sprint for victory below:

1 min

Nové Město men's XCC 2 sprint finish

Henrique Avancini puts down the power at Nové Město XCC short track race 2, Oct 2 2020.

Henrique Avancini
Let's take a look at the bike
The new Scalpel features one of the lightest full-suspension mountain bike frames ever produced by the brand, at 1.9kg. The key to its extraordinary performance is Cannondale's new FlexPivot suspension.
Legendary Cannondale Scalpel customised with the colours of Brazil

© Bartek Woliński

Close up of Shimano XTR system on Avancini's bike.

Avancini uses the Shimano XTR electronic transmission system

© Bartek Woliński

Close up of Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel.

Brazil is shining strong with Avancini's bike

© Bartek Woliński

Lefty Ocho Carbon front suspension on Henrique Avancini's bike.

Lefty Ocho Carbon front suspension with 100mm travel and full lock

© Bartek Woliński

Detail of the Lefty 60 wheel hub

© Bartek Woliński

Schwalbe Racing Ray EVO tubeless tyres, 29 x 2.25in

© Bartek Woliński

Avancini literally carries the country's flag around the world

© Bartek Woliński

Right-hand controls: gear shift and saddle height adjustment

© Bartek Woliński

Avancini's cockpit to control 12 speeds and retractable seat

© Bartek Woliński

Dropper seatpost: fundamental component in MTB races

© Bartek Woliński

Shimano XTR crank with 34d crown

© Bartek Woliński

Shimano XTR that fits the shoe that will be auctioned by the athlete

© Bartek Woliński

Incredibly durable and flexible, the FlexPivot is a patented rear scale, built with the very latest in carbon fiber, forming a Horst-link pivot, lighter and more rigid than bearings, without the need for maintenance.
FlexPivot on Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel 2020.

The new Cannondale Scalpel breaks new ground with the FlexPivot

© Bartek Woliński

The FlexPivot works in perfect harmony with the rear shock to absorb the impacts of the terrain. This also allows the suspension and the overall feel of the frame to be adjusted in a personalized way, depending on the size, with 'Proportional Response' construction techniques, allowing for ultra-light pedaling with extraordinary grip, acceleration and control.
Close up of rear shock on Henrique Avancini's bike

It's all about harmony

© Bartek Woliński

Another detail of Avancini's bike, which uses an M size frame, is the rear tyre clearance for the large 2.4in tires. AI technology – Asymmetric Integration – helps to keep the chainstays short and to provide traction and agility.
Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel Lefty fork.

The Lefty fork... it definitely divides opinion

© Bartek Woliński

Finally, it's worth highlighting components such as the Shimano XTR electronic transmission system and the retractable seatpost to increase the bike's control capacity in descents and technical stretches.
The specs
  • Frame: New Carbon BallisTec Hi-Mod, 100mm, Proportional Response Tuned, FlexPivot Chainstay, PF30-83, Tapered Headtube, Speed ​​Release 12mm thru axle, AI Offset, Stash compatible
  • Fork: Lefty Ocho Carbon, 100mm, Chamber Damper with remote lockout, OppO Spring System, tapered steerer, 55mm offset
  • Rear suspension: Fox Float DPS Factory EVOL, 100mm, remote lockout, adjustable rebound
  • Headset: Integrated, 1-1 / 8 to 1.5in, sealed bearing
  • Bottom bracket: Cannondale Alloy PressFit30
  • Chain: Shimano XTR, 12 speed
  • Crankset: Shimano XTR, BB30a, 34d
  • Cassette: Shimano XTR, 12 speed
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano XTR
  • Shifters: Shimano XTR, 12v
  • Wheels: HollowGram 25 rims, Superlight Hi-Impact Carbon, 28h, 25mm IW, tubeless ready, DT Swiss Competition Race spokes, straight-pull
  • Hubs: Lefty 60 (front) and DT Swiss, 12x148 (rear)
  • Tyres: Schwalbe Racing Ray EVO, 29 x 2.25in, SnakeSkin, Addix Speedgrip, tubeless ready (front); Schwalbe Racing Ralph EVO, 29 x 2.25in, SnakeSkin, Addix Speed, tubeless ready (rear)
  • Brakes: Shimano XTR hydraulic disc, 160mm RT86 Ice Tech rotors
  • Handlebars: Cannondale 1 Flat, Carbon, 31.8mm, 9° back, 760mm
  • Saddle: Prologo Dimension NDR, Tirox rails
  • Seatpost: Cannondale DownLow Dropper, internal routing, 31.6, 100mm
  • Stash kit: (Fabric 8-in-1 Mini Tool and Dynaplug tubeless puncture repair tool), Tubeless valve stems
Replay Avancini as he takes his Cannondale Scalpel to victory on the Nové Město cross-country course.

MTB
Bike