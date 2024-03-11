This is Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel

Henrique Avancini is determined, charismatic and very careful to get the highest performance when choosing his equipment. This season he has the brand-new Cannondale Scalpel High-Mod 2020, and it's what he used for his historic victory in the second cross-country final and short track (XCC) race at the MTB World Cup in Nové Město in the Czech Republic.

See the short track sprint for victory below:

1 min Nové Město men's XCC 2 sprint finish Henrique Avancini puts down the power at Nové Město XCC short track race 2, Oct 2 2020.

Let's take a look at the bike

The new Scalpel features one of the lightest full-suspension mountain bike frames ever produced by the brand, at 1.9kg. The key to its extraordinary performance is Cannondale's new FlexPivot suspension.

Legendary Cannondale Scalpel customised with the colours of Brazil © Bartek Woliński Avancini uses the Shimano XTR electronic transmission system © Bartek Woliński Brazil is shining strong with Avancini's bike © Bartek Woliński Lefty Ocho Carbon front suspension with 100mm travel and full lock © Bartek Woliński Detail of the Lefty 60 wheel hub © Bartek Woliński Schwalbe Racing Ray EVO tubeless tyres, 29 x 2.25in © Bartek Woliński Avancini literally carries the country's flag around the world © Bartek Woliński Right-hand controls: gear shift and saddle height adjustment © Bartek Woliński Avancini's cockpit to control 12 speeds and retractable seat © Bartek Woliński Dropper seatpost: fundamental component in MTB races © Bartek Woliński Shimano XTR crank with 34d crown © Bartek Woliński Shimano XTR that fits the shoe that will be auctioned by the athlete © Bartek Woliński

Incredibly durable and flexible, the FlexPivot is a patented rear scale, built with the very latest in carbon fiber, forming a Horst-link pivot, lighter and more rigid than bearings, without the need for maintenance.

The new Cannondale Scalpel breaks new ground with the FlexPivot © Bartek Woliński

The FlexPivot works in perfect harmony with the rear shock to absorb the impacts of the terrain. This also allows the suspension and the overall feel of the frame to be adjusted in a personalized way, depending on the size, with 'Proportional Response' construction techniques, allowing for ultra-light pedaling with extraordinary grip, acceleration and control.

It's all about harmony © Bartek Woliński

Another detail of Avancini's bike, which uses an M size frame, is the rear tyre clearance for the large 2.4in tires. AI technology – Asymmetric Integration – helps to keep the chainstays short and to provide traction and agility.

The Lefty fork... it definitely divides opinion © Bartek Woliński

Finally, it's worth highlighting components such as the Shimano XTR electronic transmission system and the retractable seatpost to increase the bike's control capacity in descents and technical stretches.

The specs

Frame: New Carbon BallisTec Hi-Mod, 100mm, Proportional Response Tuned, FlexPivot Chainstay, PF30-83, Tapered Headtube, Speed ​​Release 12mm thru axle, AI Offset, Stash compatible

Fork: Lefty Ocho Carbon, 100mm, Chamber Damper with remote lockout, OppO Spring System, tapered steerer, 55mm offset

Rear suspension: Fox Float DPS Factory EVOL, 100mm, remote lockout, adjustable rebound

Headset: Integrated, 1-1 / 8 to 1.5in, sealed bearing

Bottom bracket: Cannondale Alloy PressFit30

Chain: Shimano XTR, 12 speed

Crankset: Shimano XTR, BB30a, 34d

Cassette: Shimano XTR, 12 speed

Rear derailleur : Shimano XTR

Shifters: Shimano XTR, 12v

Wheels: HollowGram 25 rims, Superlight Hi-Impact Carbon, 28h, 25mm IW, tubeless ready, DT Swiss Competition Race spokes, straight-pull

Hubs: Lefty 60 (front) and DT Swiss, 12x148 (rear)

Tyres: Schwalbe Racing Ray EVO, 29 x 2.25in, SnakeSkin, Addix Speedgrip, tubeless ready (front); Schwalbe Racing Ralph EVO, 29 x 2.25in, SnakeSkin, Addix Speed, tubeless ready (rear)

Brakes: Shimano XTR hydraulic disc, 160mm RT86 Ice Tech rotors

Handlebars: Cannondale 1 Flat, Carbon, 31.8mm, 9° back, 760mm

Saddle: Prologo Dimension NDR, Tirox rails

Seatpost: Cannondale DownLow Dropper, internal routing, 31.6, 100mm

Stash kit: (Fabric 8-in-1 Mini Tool and Dynaplug tubeless puncture repair tool), Tubeless valve stems