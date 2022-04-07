How Henrique Avancini left home with nothing and brought back the World Cup

It's 25 years since Henrique Avancini first rode the half-size bike his dad built for him from a cut-down frame in the shop he ran in the town of Petrópolis, and 13 years since he first left home in search of international success.

It will be an emotional moment for the Brazilian rider, now 33, when he welcomes the elite of cross-country mountain biking to his home town, just outside Rio de Janeiro, and the track he and his father designed together for the UCI World Cup on April 8-10 .

An emotional moment and a fitting tribute – because no one has done more than Avancini to build the sport’s profile in Brazil.

One of the most exciting and powerful riders on the world circuit, a relentless competitor and a man whose passion for the sport pours out of him when he speaks, he's helped to create a mountain biking boom in a country where the popularity of football tends to dwarf everything else.

So while lining up alongside the world's best riders at the Circuito Henrique Avancini will be a career highlight, it's just one more step toward his overarching goal. He wants to see the sport of mountain biking fully developed in Brazil, with Brazilian riders consistently challenging for the highest honors.

It would be impossible to even contemplate any of that without Avancini, whose effect on the sport in his own country has already been immense.

Avancini is the first Brazilian rider, male or female, to win a World Cup race and the first to win a World Championship – the Marathon in 2018. He also won a silver medal in short track at the World Championships in 2021. His presence, competing shoulder to shoulder with the elite of the sport week-in, week-out, has proved inspirational to young riders, with five Brazilian men now ranked in the top 100 in cross-country.

It's a moment that will mean a lot to him.

“As a young rider, I went overseas to make the sport grow in Brazil,” he says. “And now the world is coming to my hometown to race the World Cup. This is probably one of the big accomplishments that I’ve been involved in.

Avancini celebrates his short-track win in Lenzerheide © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s the first time in my life I’m not going to international airports for the World Cup – everyone is literally coming to my backyard. It’s the place where I did my isolation training, it’s the course that I built with my father.

“It’s my motivation to keep going.”

Petrópolis will be the first time in 17 years that Brazil has hosted a round of the UCI MTB World Cup – and last time out, the home riders were not among the favorites.

“In 2005, there were many Brazilians at the start line. That’s quite common when you host a competition at home,” remembers José Antonio Hermida, the Spanish rider who won that race in Balneário Camboriú. “But Brazilian riders had never played a key role in the sport. They didn’t hold any position in the top 20 or top 30 in the world ranking.

“Many people thought Brazil would not continue with mountain biking, but it’s been the opposite. Since 2005, the explosion of the sport in Brazil has been meteoric – with Rio 2016 and with the rise of Avancini.”

The rise of Avancini

Avancini’s ascent looked anything but assured when he joined the circuit in 2009, riding on a contract worth 5,000€ a year and turning up to races as a one-person band – with no mechanic, no support team and having to borrow tools just to keep his bike working.

He would grow to rely on his father's advice, who always told him to train harder and not listen to the praise that started to come his way from his very first competitive ride.

“A few months after my dad made the bike for me, we went racing, and I ended up finishing second,” Avancini recalls. “And the boy who won was a couple of years older than me, and he had this bike with full suspension, aluminium bike, he had clip pedals, I had no clip pedals.

“I remember when I got back to the shop, everybody was like, ‘This guy was older, bigger, he has a better bike… you should be happy!’ Something that really marked me was the reaction that my father gave after the race. When I accepted the speeches from others, my old man told me: ‘Maybe you should just train more. You just didn’t train enough.’ This really marked something in me.”

Throughout his career, Avancini has been the rider trying harder than anyone else.

As we talk, he shows me his hand tattoo. It’s a flight of swallows pointing towards his thumb – a visual and deeply personal reminder of just how hard he has had to work.

“It’s why the swallows are pulling the thumb up, to remind me that life is hard, but it’s worth it to be lived. To me, my life taught me, it’s not what I am going to do, it’s how I am going to do it. If I do it the right way, if I keep the passion, if I do it with all of my strength, all of my love… it’s going to work out at some point. Sometimes it takes time, but it’s going to happen.”

And it really did take time for Avancini.

By the time he turned 18, he had fallen in love with a sport that had opened up incredible opportunities, such as traveling to the United States. He realized, however, that mountain biking was still too small in Brazil to make turning pro viable economically, and he enrolled at Petrópolis University to study Law.

Avancini battles the mud in Albstadt © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Europe calling

He continued racing as a student, and in 2009 he was offered his first professional contract with an Italian team, competing in the Under-23 category.

That night, he went out to eat pizza with his family to celebrate, but his early optimism quickly came up against the reality of living away from home on a tight budget in a sport that gave him more than his share of hard knocks.

“For a European, that money is something,” he says. “If you are 19 and living with your parents, you earn between 5,000€ and 10,000€ a year, you finish the race, and you go home. It’s something. But coming from a different continent, living on your own, trying to learn new languages, a new way of life, it’s a nightmare because when I got smashed up on the bike, and I got smashed up so often, I couldn’t go back to Mama to cry.”

So, left alone, Avancini relied on his dad’s advice to always train harder. Gradually, he built up a work ethic and mentality that allowed him to make progress.



“Step by step, I created an ability to work more than the other riders,” he says. “I was just trying to expand my limits in all the areas. I was just trying to take the risks, gain experience and see what could work. Every time I showed up there, I believed there was no chance the other guy had worked as hard as me.”

After three years of competing in Europe in the Under-23 group, he entered the Elite category in 2012. But after disappointing results in Europe, his team invited him to return to Brazil.

“The first three years were shocking to me because I couldn’t just pull off decent results. I was not even an average Under-23 rider. I think my best result in a World Cup was 19th. And when I got to Elite, my first World Championships, I finished out of the top 50.”

Back in Brazil

Racing in Caloi colours back in 2014 © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

When Avancini returned to Brazil, he found himself with no sponsors, no team and a broken bike after a crash in qualifying cost him any chance of making London 2012.

He was fortunate to get a call from the Brazilian bike brand Caloi, looking for a local rider to be the face of the company and to test equipment.

It marked a turning point not only in his own career but for the sport of cycling in Brazil.



“They were the first brand trying to be a Brazilian brand and selling bikes that were not imported. For this, they needed someone who could communicate the vibe and stuff, and they approached me. I remember the first contract I signed – the value is still laughable today, but I learned about marketing, development, and stuff like that. They just wanted an OK-looking boy that rides in an OK way and wins some races. They launched a bike, and I rode the prototype.”

Avancini’s involvement helped the company sell out their stock – predicted to last 15 months – in just a few hours.

“It was the beginning of something that, for me, is one of the biggest legacies in Brazil. At that time, this market didn’t exist here, and now there are a few big companies that sell thousands and thousands of bikes every year.”

European dream

Avancini returned to Europe and, despite still only having minimal support, he started climbing the world rankings, surging from 105th to 15th in the world.

“This is the beauty of our sport. I was going to the World Cups, on my own, you know, one backpack, no mechanic, nobody,” he remembers. “I entered the race, and I tried to find someone who could lend me the tools during the race, and that’s how I went racing.

“And the beauty to me is that if you just have enough to make it. Maybe it’s not a fair battle, but you can race against the world champion and the Olympic champion. So you can show up, people see that your bike is not as good, that you are on your own, but you feel ready, top 25 or top 30 in the World Cup. You are not a nobody. You could be something.”

Snatching victory from Hermida at a race in Germany in 2013 proved another key moment in Avancini’s career. He had beaten one of his idols in the sport and gained the confidence he needed to compete against Europeans.

Representing Brazil at the World Championships © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

“He was on his own and nobody knew him,” recalls Hermida. “The Germans were like, ‘What is this Brazilian doing here?’ I was delighted for him, thinking it was the best thing that could happen to us, having a Brazilian winning races.”

In 2013, Cannondale took over Caloi, and a couple of years later, Avancini found himself in Cannondale Factory Racing. But good results still proved elusive, and his new team cut his schedule – something that gave him the opportunity to return to Brazil and really focus on his training.

“I struggled in 2015 and 2016 – I couldn’t even keep my level,” he says. “I did small stuff, but nothing significant. I questioned myself quite a lot because I finally had a decent contract and the full support of the team.”

After more disappointing results in the Marathon World Championships and a cross-country World Cup event, he was really starting to doubt himself.

“Then, in 2017, I just delivered what I had to deliver,” he says. “It wasn’t something that surprised me because I knew it was there, but it took me a little bit of guidance to deliver in the race situation. And then, all of a sudden, I delivered top 10 in a World Cup. It was a massive step up, and a couple of months later, I started to race more and more at the front of the World Cups.”

He's been at or near the top ever since.

Celebrating his first XCO World Cup win in Nové Město © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2018, seven years after leaving Europe with his future in the sport in doubt, he became Marathon World Champion in the Italian Dolomites he knew so well. Then he returned to Andorra to take short-track honors and become the first Brazilian to win a round of the UCI World Cup.

The following year he made the top three overall in the UCI World Cup, and since then, he’s taken his total of World Cup race wins to five while becoming a regular feature on the podium.

And after the severely disrupted 2020 season, followed by disappointing results early in 2021, he found the strength of character to come back again.

Doubting whether he still had what it takes, he spent months training in isolation back home and then shrugged off a disappointing result in Tokyo to become the first Brazilian to clinch a medal in the UCI MTB World Championships, winning silver in short track in Val di Sole in Italy.

He then clinched a World Cup short track win in Lenzerheide before finishing the season in heroic style – crossing the line at Snowshoe without a front tyre after a crash on the last lap cost him a chance of victory.



“To me, it was a significant day because of the reactions I got from people afterwards in social media, interviews, media impressions, fans that met me after a while… Just the fact that I crossed the finish line without my front tyre just created this impression on people: This guy doesn’t give up!”

Through all of this, he has become a sporting hero in Brazil – something fellow Brazilian MTB rider Viviane Favery has seen first-hand in her role as a commentator on Red Bull TV.

“All those years when he was trying hard and not getting good results, he actually was still the best rider in Brazil,” says Favery. “People had a hard time believing he could make the breakthrough, but he proved everybody wrong. And that’s amazing. That is huge.

“When he was crying on the podium after winning the Marathon World Championship, I could feel his emotions and I could connect with them.”

Because it’s not just his results that have gained Avancini an avid fan base – but his raw passion for the sport, his total commitment and his willingness to share that with the world.

“He brings more emotions to the front line than anyone else,” says Rob Warner , the former downhill rider who is now the voice of MTB on Red Bull TV. “He’s incredibly powerful and exciting to watch. He rides on emotion. And sport is emotions, in so many ways.

“In Brazil, he’s like a demigod – a national superstar,” he adds. “To mountain bike fans, he is what Pelé was to football. That is the scale of his success and support.”

Beyond attracting crowds wherever he rides in Brazil and having thousands of fans on social media, Avancini has inspired younger generations of riders in Brazil. Since 2015 his Under-23 team Caloi Henrique Avancini Racing has paved the way for many talented athletes.

Meanwhile, the popularity of biking has grown to the point where Brazil is the fourth-biggest bike-producing country in the world, according to Abraciclo, the Brazilian Association of Bike Producers, while figures show mountain bikes accounting for 60 percent of sales.

“In the last five or six years being a professional mountain bike rider in Brazil has been a privilege because you can actually get a team and you can actually get a salary, even though it’s small,” says Favery.

“With Avancini winning races and making mountain biking more popular, there are more and more people riding bikes. The industry is growing, and they need athletes, races and a structure.”

Leaving a legacy

Events like Brasil Ride are evidence of a growing hunger for MTB back home © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

Brazil’s return to hosting an elite mountain bike event is not before time, and it is Avancini’s hope that it will also be a step in the healing process for a city that was hit by tragedy in February this year when torrential rains claimed the lives of more than 130 people and left more than 200 missing.

“The city has gone through a very difficult time recently, and it’s still dealing with the consequences,” he wrote on Instagram.” This event, along with other events taking part in the city, have gained even more importance to bring resources, entertainment activity and a chance to leave a legacy to the region.”

Legacy is the key motivating factor for Avancini, who is about to welcome the world to a course rebuilt for the World Cup around the same trails he raced as a kid.

It should be a challenge to remember for him and his fellow competitors.

“The course is going to be absolutely beautiful,” says Favery. “Avancini and his father did a great job at creating a course that is World Cup level with a really Brazilian signature course because it’s in the rainforest. It has some dense trees, forests, roots and rocks, and you really connect with that rainforest feeling. It’s humid, and then you come out of the woods, and it’s super-hot, and it’s Rio de Janeiro.

“It’s kind of special.”