These are familiar surroundings for Henrique Avancini
A MTB World Cup in Brazil is something Henrique Avancini can be proud of

There's no one happier than Henrique Avancini that the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is back in Brazil – and better still it's all happening in his backyard.
By Paula Arantes and Rodrigo Borges
One athlete more than most will be looking forward to the start of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup in Petrópolis, Brazil, this weekend – Henrique Avancini.
Avancini was born and raised in Petrópolis. He still lives there and trains at the São José Bike Club, where the course that bears his name for this World Cup is. He helped the course to become a UCI standard one and was part of the original build team, alongside his father. Quite simply, there will be no one prouder than Avancini when the World Cup circus descends on Petrópolis, 17 years after its last visit to Brazilian shores.
Brazil's Henrique Avancini on the XCO World Cup course in Petrópolis, Brazil.
Petrópolis is home for Henrique Avancini
We spoke to Avancini on the eve of this historic moment for both him and Brazil on how it will feel having the World Cup in the country and racing in his own backyard.

What was it like to bring the World Cup back to Brazil, especially to your home town Petrópolis?

Henrique Avancini: The return to Brazil and Latin America is a milestone, because it's difficult to leave the traditional axis of Europe and North America, and also because the World Cup is a gigantic event globally.

Gradually the international community began to realize that something significant was happening in Brazil to the point that the UCI was interested in this new frontier here in Brazil. When the conversations started, I was a kind of a representative for the country, bringing information and possibilities, as well as offering structural and organizational insights. There came a point where they saw that it made a lot of sense that, if the World Cup came to Brazil, it went to a place that had a connection with me. It wasn't something I was looking for, because the great achievement is just bringing the World Cup back to the country.

The thing that scares me a little is realising that in the eyes of the UCI, staging the event at a venue that's in my heart is important to them. This brings a huge responsibility, but also gratitude that my journey as an athlete has been acknowledged.

Is knowing the course so well an advantage or does it put even more pressure on you?

I built this track from scratch with my father. It all started in 2015. The course loop will undergo changes for the World Cup, because it has to accommodate spectating and broadcasting demands, and other logistics. This means that about 40 percent of the circuit has had to be renovated. Yes, it's an advantage to know the area, the climate and the type of terrain. That makes a difference. I will probably be more relaxed as a result of knowing the circuit.

This terrain in Petrópolis has driven my whole life, but in a competitive situation the environment changes a lot. When you're training it's one thing, but when you put other top athletes on it, it's a different thing all together. I grab what's positive, but I'm very alert to the pitfalls that come with it.

Speaking of pitfalls, how will you deal with it being such a long season in 2022?

This is the longest World Cup season in history [with nine rounds]. For me, the amount of competition has never been a problem. It's hard for you to maintain motivation and concentration if you spend too much time working or traveling, though. But it's something I like, so I think it's great that the World Cup is getting bigger.

Henrique Avancini rolls over a rock obstacle on the XCO World Cup course in Petrópolis, Brazil.
The course is a stone's throw from Avancini's home
What has mountain biking taught you since you first competed in Europe?

The biggest lesson is that you can do this for all your life and you will never have a complete mastery of it. The bike brings you many lessons in humility and respect, and I'm very grateful for that. Regardless of what I've achieved so far, I know that I still have a lot to learn and improve – and that cheers me up. That's why I believe so much in the bicycle as an instrument of transformation.

If you could choose one more dream to fulfill as an athlete, what would it be?

I still have a few more results to achieve, but I'm still building my biggest dream, which is to leave my mark in the history of the sport by contributing to the growth of biking in Brazil. That's really what motivates me, more than any title. I still want to win many titles, but while achieving this aim. This is my biggest dream and I'm living it, but there's still a lot to accomplish.

