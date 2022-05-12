A MTB World Cup in Brazil is something Henrique Avancini can be proud of

Henrique Avancini: The return to Brazil and Latin America is a milestone, because it's difficult to leave the traditional axis of Europe and North America, and also because the World Cup is a gigantic event globally.

Gradually the international community began to realize that something significant was happening in Brazil to the point that the UCI was interested in this new frontier here in Brazil. When the conversations started, I was a kind of a representative for the country, bringing information and possibilities, as well as offering structural and organizational insights. There came a point where they saw that it made a lot of sense that, if the World Cup came to Brazil, it went to a place that had a connection with me. It wasn't something I was looking for, because the great achievement is just bringing the World Cup back to the country.

The thing that scares me a little is realising that in the eyes of the UCI, staging the event at a venue that's in my heart is important to them. This brings a huge responsibility, but also gratitude that my journey as an athlete has been acknowledged.