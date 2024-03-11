Henrique Avancini is one tough competitor. When he races in the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup he leaves it all out on the track and never gives up. You'll often see him take on the responsibility of leading races, a position he likes and one that shows confidence in his own abilities.

Avancini is Brazil's best cyclist bar none and in 2020 he became the country's first World Cup winner after taking victory in a sprint finish at the second race of the Nové Město round. That win was 10 years in the making and was a deserved reward for the hard work and sacrifices he's made in that time.

Find out why Avancini pursued an MTB career in Until 18:

7 min Henrique Avancini Follow World Cup-winning Brazilian XCO star as he puts his elite MTB skills down to his rural upbringing.

Since that first victory in Nové Město, Avancini has enjoyed a wealth of success, earning numerous podium finishes in both the XCO and XCC formats. Continuing to dominate national championships, he’s had a tough recent run in the UCI MTB World Cup, but you can never count out the former UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Champion.

1 min Henrique Avancini wins his first Cross-Country World Cup in Nové Město Watch the closing changes of Henrique Avancini's win at Race 2 at the Nové Město MTB World Cup on October 4, 2020.

01 Born to ride

Avancini was born to ride bikes. His father owned a bike shop and was instrumental in getting him to start riding at the age of eight. However, his first experience on the bike wasn't a happy one, as Carol Avancini, Henrique's sister and his physiotherapist since 2015, reveals.

"I learned to ride a bike from my father and wanted to pass on my knowledge to Henrique," Carol explains. "It was almost a disaster. On his first try I let him try alone, but I forgot to teach him how to use the brakes and he ended up in a rose bush."

Henrique and his sister Carol with their first bikes © Avancini Family Archive

Avancini didn't let this little accident deter him and he was back on a bike soon enough. It was the start of journey that would see him conquer the world on two wheels.

"The incident didn't stop him getting on the bike and trying to ride once again. Our family has always come together to support him to help in whatever he needs. Whether it was a special diet, appointments or massages I think without it maybe he wouldn't have come this far," Carol adds.

Racing as a junior in 2003 © Fabio Piva

02 Making it as a pro

Avancini quickly found his balance as a cyclist and concentrated his efforts on mountain biking competitions. He made his debut as a junior at the cross-country competition at the 2007 World Championships, before moving on to U23 races while racing in Europe with the ISD Cycling Team.

After three years of competing in Europe in the Under-23 group, he entered the Elite category in 2012. But after disappointing results in Europe, his team invited him to return to Brazil. It marked a turning point not only in his own career but for the sport of cycling in the South American country.

Signed by Brazilian company Caloi, Avancini enjoyed plenty of success and helped grow the bike brand throughout Brazil. It also led to him returning to Europe and this time, showing the continent exactly what he was capable of.

Avancini racing in 2009 for the ISD Cycling Team © Fabio Piva

In 2015 his talent was recognized by a major trade team in Cannondale Factory Racing and within a few years success would start to arrive on a regular basis. In 2018, seven years after leaving Europe with his future in the sport in doubt, he became Marathon World Champion in the Italian Dolomites and ever since that moment he's been a serious contender in any event he enters.

03 Hard work and sacrifice

Carol suggests that Henrique himself probably never believed that he was an athlete with natural talent, but he has found his own way through gritting his teeth and hard graft. A huge source of contentment for Avancini is that he is continually pushing his boundaries and reassessing what he's capable of.

"Knowing to give up things is part of our history and I believe he learned that a lot at home. He had to give up holidays, birthday parties, trips with friends, even sleep and so many other things to get where he is today.

"Actually, it is no surprise to me that he will succeed even further. Because he can do so much more. When he wins, we all win because we dream his dreams."

There is no prouder man than Avancini when he pulls on the national jersey © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Steely determination

When it comes to racing Avancini very much has a game face on, he's aggressive, takes risks and rides with passion. It's why he's grown a legion of cross-country fans inside and outside of his native Brazil.

Avancini knows the levels of hard work can't drop. This deeply analytical rider spends time looking back at his races to see where he can improve and it is this attention to detail that has seen him take steps forward year on year.

05 Becoming an icon in Brazil

Avancini in action on home soil in Petrópolis © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

Having enjoyed success throughout Europe, Brazilian fans were handed the chance to see their hero in action on home soil in 2022 when the Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup took place in Petrópolis – the city where Avancini was born and raised.

In fact, the Brazilian still trains at the São José Bike Club, where the course that bore his name for that World Cup was held. He even helped the course to become a UCI standard one and was part of the original build team, alongside his father.

“The return to Brazil and Latin America is a milestone,” Avancini said in the build-up to the event. “The thing that scares me a little is realizing that in the eyes of the UCI, staging the event at a venue that's in my heart is important to them. This brings a huge responsibility, but also gratitude that my journey as an athlete has been acknowledged.”

Watch the video below to see an emotional Avancini competing in Petrópolis.

16 min The big moment Henrique reflects after a disappointing cross-country result at Petrópolis, Brazil – his home ground.

06 Creating a lasting legacy

Firmly established as the greatest athlete in the history of mountain biking in Brazil, Avancini has always strived to help grow the sport in his home country. In addition to helping bring a UCI World Cup event to the South American nation, he has now created a team with 100 percent Brazilian DNA.

Avancini is an inspiration to MTB riders throughout Brazil © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

After announcing in 2022 that he would leave Cannondale, Avancini launched Caloi Henrique Avancini Racing. Not only will it feature three of the most exciting talents from Brazil – Ulan Galinski, Sabrina Oliveira and Cainã Oliveira – but Avancini himself will compete for the team.

“My motivation was to find renewed challenges and aim for new achievements. To get the chance to invest on the new generation like never before. An operation and solid management at highest level in Brazil and also in Europe. The opportunity to develop and impact the market and bicycle culture. The responsibility to set a new reference level. A team that carries the Brazilian DNA,” said Avancini. “That's my new team and the biggest project I was ever part of. Caloi Henrique Avancini Racing, the team I had in my dreams, is now real.”

The new focus with Caloi Henrique Avancini Racing is already bearing fruit. Avancini recently became the MTB Marathon World Champion for the second time. In August 2023, Avancini reclaimed the title he had five years ago by dominating the race that took place in Scotland's Glentress Forest.