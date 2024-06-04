Climbing
How to watch Sasha DiGiulian's "Here to Climb" documentary
The documentary chronicles barrier-breaking journey of world class rock climber Sasha DiGiulian.
The HBO sports documentary "Here to Climb," from Red Bull Media House and directors Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg, debuts Tuesday, June 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.
The documentary follows professional climber Sasha DiGiulian rising from child prodigy to a champion sport climber, as she ultimately makes her mark by taking her talents to the biggest walls on the planet with a series of bold, first female ascents. Confronting both physical and mental obstacles head on, Sasha charts her own course in a sport where a path didn’t exist, enabling her passion to become a viable profession.
Driven by breathtaking photography that places the viewer on some of the most daunting and risky walls in the world, "Here to Climb" details the unparalleled drive and determination needed to reach the top. As Sasha takes on summit after summit, inspired and mentored by female climbing icon Lynn Hill, she faces a variety of hurdles, including attacks on her public image and motivations in climbing, sometimes at the expense of safety, cyberbullying over her bodyweight, and a possible career ending injury that led to five serious surgeries in one year. "Here to Climb" is a thrilling portrait of a record-breaking female athlete who relentlessly pushes her boundaries, redefining success on her own terms.
The climbing documentary also features professional climbers Cedar Wright, Alex Honnold, Lynn Hill; climbers Angela VanWiemeersch and Vian Charbonneau; cinematographer Pablo Durana; Sasha’s mother Andrea DiGiulian; and Sasha’s husband Erik Osterholm.