Find out all the reasons why we’re going big for Hip-Hop Celebration Day

Hip-hop is so much more than just a music genre. It's a culture, a movement and a global phenomenon. What started as the voice of the marginalized has become a universal language of the youth, echoing stories of resilience, passion, and evolution.

As it’s Hip-Hop Celebration Day, let’s dive into everything the culture has to offer and how it’s etched an indelible mark on the world.

01 The origins of the Hip-Hop Celebration Day

Hip-hop enthusiasts worldwide come together on August 11 each year to celebrate the history of its culture. It all started in 1973, when Clive Campbell, known as DJ Kool Herc and hailed as the father of hip-hop, organized a back-to-school jam in the Bronx with his sister Cindy. Little did they know that this event would lay the groundwork for a global celebration that pays tribute to the pioneers, visionaries and every rhythm, lyric and dance move that shaped hip-hop into what it is today.

Hip-hop Celebration Day is officially recognized by the US government and embraced by fans around the world, but what are we commemorating?

02 The four elements of hip-hop

MCing is often referred to as rapping. It's the vocal performance aspect, where artists weave stories, experiences and messages through rhythmic spoken word. The MC, or Master of Ceremony, leads the narrative, speaking directly to listeners. DJing is the art of manipulating sounds and creating music using turntables and a mixer. Pioneers like Grandmaster Flash innovated techniques that turned the DJ from a mere record player to a central performer, crafting the backdrop for the MC. Graffiti or writing is the visual soul of hip-hop. Graffiti transforms the urban landscape into a canvas, conveying messages, marking territories and celebrating identity. This street art reflects the vibrant and often rebellious spirit of the culture. More than just dance, breaking - also known as breakdance - is a physical expression of music, capturing the raw energy of hip-hop. From footwork to power moves, b-boys and b-girls turn music into poetry in motion.

Hip hop, at its core, serves as a powerful tool for storytelling, shedding light on the realities and aspirations of marginalized communities. It fearlessly addresses societal issues and gives a voice to those who are often unheard.

As it's evolved, hip-hop artists have used their lyrics to discuss topics such as racism, poverty, police brutality and the importance of empowerment and resilience. Iconic tracks like "Fight the Power" by Public Enemy and "Express Yourself" by NWA have sparked meaningful conversations, challenged societal norms and inspired generations to strive for positive transformations.

Through their poignant narratives that capture the spirit of their times, these songs have solidified hip-hop's position as a form of social commentary while emphasizing its role as a catalyst for driving social change.

04 Hip-hop strengthens the mind

In the hip-hop community, showcasing your talents and creations is considered a significant milestone for everyone to witness. Instead of just talking about it, the community believes in demonstrating their skills. In dance, this means stepping into the cypher and showing off your capabilities. While it may feel uncomfortable initially, this experience ultimately boosts one's confidence in the long run. Undoubtedly, it serves as a powerful tool for personal growth.

Each dance battle, street performance or choreographed routine is a testament to a dancer's personal journey, resilience and belief in themselves. Through dance, hip-hop provides an outlet for self-expression, allowing individuals to overcome challenges and discover their own voices. Most importantly, it instils a strong sense of self-worth and untapped potential in those participating.

A prime example of this development is the dance scene in Nigeria. Tap into it, with the documentary "(Un)credited" below.

46 min (Un)credited Dive deep into the origins of Afro Dance in Nigeria and how it has shaped a global mainstream culture.

05 Hip-hop transcends borders and connects cultures

Hip-hop's rhythms and rhymes, born on the streets of New York, have resonated far beyond their birthplace, uniting people from diverse backgrounds and weaving a global tapestry of cultural exchange. From the bustling streets of Tokyo to the vibrant neighborhoods of Goma, hip-hop has been adopted, adapted and celebrated, each region adding its unique flavor to the mix.

The show " Breaking Beyond " explores this testament to hip-hop's universal appeal. Join the Red Bull BC One All Stars as they show their crew mates around the local cultures and traditions that influenced hip-hop and breaking in their hometowns.

45 min Junior introduces Shigekix to the city of Goma Junior and Shigekix visit Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to explore the local hip-hop culture.

Hip-hop's global journey has showcased its adaptability and highlighted its power to connect cultures, foster mutual respect and celebrate shared human experiences, making it a truly universal language.

06 Hip-hop takes artists from street corners to global stages

In the dynamic realm of hip-hop, dancers have become pioneers, ushering in an era where their moves resonate as powerfully as any lyric or beat. From humble beginnings on street corners battling adversaries, these dancers have risen to global prominence, redefining the concept of stardom in hip-hop. Names like Les Twins, Salah and the Red Bull BC One All Stars have become synonymous with innovation, each bringing their own distinct style to the fore.

As they headline international competitions, star in music videos and collaborate with musicians, these dancers underscore hip-hop's promise – that given passion and prowess, anyone can 'make it', turning dreams into dazzling realities.

07 Now hip-hop is entering the sports world

Hip hop's meteoric rise from local block parties to dominating global entertainment has come with challenges. A delicate balance has always been sought between the raw authenticity of its roots and the allure of mainstream success. As hip-hop found its voice on larger platforms, from radio airwaves to movie soundtracks, there was a tension between commercial appeal and staying true to its origins.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the world of breakdancing. What began as spontaneous dance-offs in neighborhood gatherings are set to take the grandest stage at the world’s premier sports competition in 2024. But as breaking enters the biggest competitive arena, it brings questions of preserving its original spirit amid the stringent structures of mainstream competitions.

But hip-hop has shown time and again its resilience and adaptability. Whether underground or in the spotlight, its essence thrives, pushing boundaries, inspiring new generations and bridging divides while remaining authentic to its roots. Find out more about the evolution in breaking in " Pushing Progression: Breaking " below.

26 min Breaking Uncover the evolution of breaking as it progressed from Bronx backyards to global stages like Red Bull BC One.

Hip-hop’s journey, from the pulsating streets of The Bronx to the echelons of international acclaim showcases the boundless potential of human creativity and passion. But it's not just about the music, the dance, or the art – it's about the stories, the struggles, the victories and the unwavering spirit of a culture that refuses to be boxed in. As we celebrate hip-hop, we're honoring a living, breathing movement that has forever changed the fabric of our world.