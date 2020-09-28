History of freeriding

So with all of this stunt riding and progression happening in the motorcycle scene, it only made sense to begin capturing it once the film camera became more obtainable in the late '60s. Videographers began taking their knowledge of filming other sports during that time period and applying it to the motorcycle community. Videographers like

for example, who took his knowledge of surfing and saw that the motorcycle community displayed that same type of camaraderie and passion that was displayed in his surf films “Slippery When Wet” and “Endless Summer.” These riders were devoting their life to the feeling of flowing seamlessly on a motorcycle, and Bruce was there to capture it. This led to the iconic film “

,” and the introduction of the household name Steve McQueen not only as an actor, but as the motorcycle enthusiast we know him as today.