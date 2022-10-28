The World Cup is where dreams are made and hearts are broken.

Known as the greatest sporting event on the planet, the international soccer tournament is held every four years and consists of 352 players from 32 countries. To qualify, a team has to secure a slot in one of the six confederations that are held across six continents. Each confederation has a different number of slots ranging from 1 to 13. And only one slot is guaranteed, the country that is hosting automatically qualifies to participate.

Neymar da Silva Santos Jr , who has played in the last two World Cups, described the energy he gets from the tournament. “Whenever people are rooting against me, I believe in myself. I can do it, I will do it,” he said in his documentary, " The Perfect Chaos ." During the 3-part series, he also discussed his heartbreaking World Cup loss in 2014.

Neymar © Divulgação / CBF

So why does the event get so much attention from players and fans alike? What is the Cup history and what are some of the more memorable moments? Let's get into it!

History of the World Cup

The World Cup was the vision of Jules Rimet, the President of FIFA, or Federation Internationale de Football Association. When the International Olympic Committee announced it would eliminate soccer from the 1932 Olympic Games, Rimet set about creating another international soccer tournament. That was the birth of the World Cup.

The first official World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930 between 13 teams. The first games of the tournament were between France and Mexico, followed by the US and Belgium. In the end, Uruguay took home the trophy.

Since then, the Cup has been played every four years with the exception of 1942 and 1946, because of World War II, and viewership has grown immensely. In 2010 FIFA announced that “the cumulative audience of the 64 matches of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is expected to be in excess of 26 billion."

01 Memorable World Cup Games

1970 World Cup Semi-Final: Italy vs. West Germany

The 1970 World Cup Semi game between Italy and West Germany is widely recognized as one of the best World Cup games of all time and has been nicknamed “The Game of the Century.” Italy won in extra time 4-3. How did it all happen? Five of the 7 goals scored in the entire match were scored in extra time, a record that still stands today!

Italy scored fairly early in the game to take a 1-0 lead. West Germany didn’t get on the board until the 90th minute, and that’s when the heroics began! In the 94th minute West Germany’s Gerd Müller scored. West Germany took their first lead of the game, but it didn’t last long. Four minutes later, Italy scored two straight goals in quick fashion to take a 3-2 lead. Then, West Germany’s Müller scored his second goal of the game to tie it at three. In the 111th minute, Italy scored again and was able to fight West Germany off to secure the win and head to the championship game. For about 90 minutes this game featured elite defense and defensive strategy.

2014 Men’s World Cup: Netherlands vs. Spain.

Spain won the championship in 2010 and were heavy favorites to win again in 2014. They’d already beaten the Netherlands in the finals on their way to the championship and were slated to face them again in round 1 of the 2014 championship. The game started with good defense from both teams until Spain put up a goal. Unfortunately, Spain wouldn’t score during the match again. The Netherlands would go on to put on a scoring clinic, winning the game 4-1. The Netherland’s Arjen Robben led the charge, scoring two of the four goals.

02 Then and Now

In the 21 World Cup tournaments that have been played, there have only been eight winners.

Bebeto World Cup 1994 © Mark Leech

Brazil is the most successful men’s club in the World Cup, having won five championships in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002. They are also the only team to have played in every tournament. In addition to their first-place finishes, Brazil has also come in second twice. They have a 73-36 World Cup record and have scored 237 points in the tournament.

Germany has won the World Cup four times. They won in 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014, and were the runner-up in 1966, 1982, 1986, and 2002. Every decade a tournament has been held, Germany has been on the podium, meaning they finished third place or better.

Italy also has four championships from 1934, 1938, 1982, and 2006. Sadly, Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar.

France is the current champion after winning the most recent World Cup. France has two titles, as do Argentina and Uruguay. And the two other World Cup winners are England and Spain.

On the women’s side, the USWNT , or United States Women’s National Soccer Team has been nothing short of dominant. It’s not surprising when you read about their level of play . Team USA has won the World Cup 4 out of 8 times. They won in 1991, 1999 and are back-to-back World Cup champions after winning in 2015 and 2019. Germany’s women’s team also won back-to-back championships in 2003 and 2007.

USWNT celebrating their World Cup victory in New York City © Photo by Anders Krøgh Jørgensen on Unsplash

03 World Cup Hosts

Because it draws enormous amounts of tourists and media coverage, the rights to host the World Cup Tournament are highly sought-after. For a chance at this honor, nations bid to host the tournament 7 to 10 years in advance, and FIFA’s Congress votes using an exhaustive ballot system. This means that voting takes place over several rounds. In each round, the country with the fewest votes is eliminated. This process is repeated over and over until one country has a majority of the votes.

16 countries have hosted the World Cup since 1930. Italy, West Germany, Brazil, Mexico, and France have all hosted twice. Uruguay, Switzerland, Chile, Sweden, England, Argentina, Spain, the United States, South Africa, Japan, and Russia have each hosted once.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 World Cup, bringing it to the Middle East for the first time.

In 2026 Canada, Mexico, and the United States will co-host the tournament. This will be the first time the event has three hosts, and Mexico will become the only country ever to host three times.

No matter who is hosting, every World Cup tournament brings with it fun traditions, high drama, and passionate fans . That’s what makes it the greatest sporting event on the planet, where amazing talents like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gianluigi Donnarumma showcase years of training .