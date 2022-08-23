Culture, sports, fashion, music: How Atlanta influences everything
What makes Atlanta such a special place to call home?
The love for this city and the support we have for each other makes Atlanta really special. Atlanta is a place that anyone from any background can come, call home, and find other likeminded people to connect and collaborate with.
Take us back to the moment you learned that you would be the first-ever draft pick to the Atlanta Dream. What did that day feel like, and what thoughts ran through your mind?
That day was so surreal. I couldn’t believe my dream had finally come true because I had worked so hard to reach that moment and it was finally there. It was an amazing day having my family and coach with me to celebrate. It was also my first time flying first class, and in that moment I felt like I was finally living my dream vs. just working toward it.
How has the culture of Atlanta influenced your desire to build a brand?
You can't help but to live here and catch a vibe. Atlanta culture and the people that call it home have played a major part in influencing my brand and personal aspirations as an entrepreneur. The love and support that people show others here is reflective of a city that is not only full of entrepreneurs but also dedicated to supporting its people.
What advice would you give to athletes looking to transition their career and build longevity for life after basketball?
Start networking while you are still playing. Be authentic and true to who you are. Find something you are passionate about outside of basketball and start going after it while you’re still playing.
What are some things that you’d like to see happen in the world of women’s basketball moving forward?
I would like to see women be more committed to the game. A lot of women complain about [having] more opportunities to play, but when the opportunities are created a lot of women are not committed to following things through.
Top three Atlanta music artists/songs in your playlist right now:
My top three right now are "Come Thru" by Trouble, "Wait for You" by Future, and "Let's Get It" by Hunxho.
Last but not least, we need your hot list of dope things in the A. What are the top spots that people should know about?
Thought you'd never ask.