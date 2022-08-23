© Brian Hall
Lethal Shooter and Chloe Pavlech travel the US in all-new hoop series
Red Bull Media House and Sports Illustrated join forces to explore city culture through the lens of basketball.
Chris Matthews aka “Lethal Shooter” has traveled all over the U.S. training players on the art of shooting, whether it’s in the backwoods of Carolina, or deep in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. Throughout his travels, he’s met hoop-loving characters who shape the culture of cities and communities. The same can be said for Chloe Pavlech, a former college player at Maryland who then became a top content creator as “Overtime Chloe,” finding fresh stories to tell about young basketball personalities all over the world. She also is currently a women’s assistant basketball coach at D-1 powerhouse Baylor.
When both expressed a passion to dive deeper and tell under-reported stories about the people who make up the fabric of local hoops, Red Bull Media House and Sports Illustrated joined forces for a first-ever 3-part basketball travel series titled Hoops Passport.
The features explore how people and places have shaped the culture and DNA of hoop hotbeds Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York, with a storyline emphasis on the women’s game, grassroots organizers, and local hot spots.
All three episodes will premiere weekly on the Sports Illustrated YouTube channel, beginning with the Atlanta chapter available to watch now.
D.C. follows on Aug. 30, followed by the finale from New York on Sept. 6. Check back for further updates.
In the first episode, Lethal Shooter and Pavlech explore Atlanta’s thriving community with an introduction by the Mighty Marching Panther Band from Clark Atlanta University - the first historically black college or university (HBCU) in the Southern United States. This is the same marching band featured in the 2002 movie Drumline.
The crew also meets up with Hulio Smith, general manager of the Atlanta Celtics, an iconic grassroots basketball program that bred NBA stars Anthony Edwards, Josh Smith, Dwight Howard and rookie Jabari Smith. Other guests include DeAndre Bray aka “The Mosquito;” Ty Young, 12-year WNBA veteran and first-ever pick of the Atlanta Dream; Jah Rawlings, founder of the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL); Bria Janelle, the voice of Atlanta basketball; and a visit to Wish Atlanta, the iconic streetwear shop.
As Lethal Shooter put it, folks here “use basketball to do other things and it shows how creative-minded people from Atlanta are.”
Other featured guests in the series include WNBA star Stephanie Dolson, Hoop York City’s Alex Taylor, streetball legend Baby Shaq, Christ the King Hall of Fame coach Bob Mackey and Camille Buxeda, the creator of WSLAM.