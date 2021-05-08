The world of Horizon Zero Dawn has a mysterious past, is populated with mechanical beasts, and sure does look good. The visuals and detailed environments of the game are said to be among the best that the PlayStation 4 has to offer. Whether you’re traversing the wide-open plains or viciously in battle against a giant metal dinosaur, there’s plenty of stunning settings to gaze at and take virtual photographs as you play the game.

For this feature we’re going to take a look at five locations with stunning visuals within Horizon Zero Dawn to inspire your photo captures for Red Bull Capture Point . We’ll do our best to avoid spoilers for those who still haven’t fully explored this gorgeous world, and you’ll want to visit these places to take in the scenery. Here’s five stunning settings in Horizon Zero Dawn.

Devil's Thirst in Horizon Zero Dawn © Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games

Devil’s Thirst

This location is a ruined city that has a Tallneck roaming around. Despite the rural remains, there’s a lot of greenery scattered around, including many trees that block out areas from the sun and create some dynamic lighting and shadows within the area. While it’s good to get some shots of the mechanical beasts that linger around the area, the Tallneck you see walking can make any picture look majestic.

The ruins at Devil's Thirst in Horizon Zero Daw © Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games

Rustwash

The desert in Horizon Zero Dawn may look barren and depressing in some respects, but it contains beautiful elements like any other region in the game. You can get a gorgeous view of the desert at nighttime when perched atop one of the cliffs facing the barren plains. Occasionally there will be Rock Breakers and Tramplers grazing in the distance, and you can observe and capture how they interact with other nearby machines.

Aloy Looks Out at a Stunning View © Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games

Evening’s Sign (Sundom)

Evening’s Sign is a gate that is located in the west section of the Sundom region. There’s a lot of forest that covers the area around the gate, but it’s the waterfall by the cliff that you’ll most want to capture. The view overlooks a good chunk of land from a startling height. There’s also some great scenery nearby that’s perfect for a few snapshots, with rivers that lead directly towards the waterfall and have wildlife around all the time.

Mother's Heart in Horizon Zero Dawn © Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games

Mother’s Crown

Mother’s Crown is one of the key locations you visit during the main story. It’s a fort made for the Nora tribe in the northern part of the Sacred Land. The village itself is populated with many of the Nora tribe going about their daily life, bustling with all kinds of activity. While there are other human settlements throughout Horizon Zero Dawn, this is the one you’ll get most familiar with early on.

The Grave Hoard in Horizon Zero Dawn © Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games

The Grave-Hoard

In the most northern part of the map, high up in the mountains, is the Grave-Hoard. The snow falling down isn’t the only thing that makes this location cold. Here you’ll find the eerie remains of the Metal Devil in a snowy grave. Not only can you look over a large amount of land in the shadow of the mountain, but the gigantic, twisted tentacles of the Metal Devil give a very moody and intimidating vibe.

What are some other great locations to visit in Horizon Zero Dawn? Share your best shots with us on Twitter to join the action and check out more great community photography from Red Bull Capture Point .