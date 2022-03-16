Mountain bike racer Laurie Greenland
Laurie Greenland on what powers him to go faster

British downhill mountain bike star Laurie Greenland reveals what powers his intense training sessions and the food he eats before a Mercedes-Benz World Cup race run.
By Charlie Allenby
Laurie Greenland is one of the most exciting talents on the downhill World Cup circuit. The shredder from England has become a mainstay of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup top ten, recording his debut win back in 2019, while his second-place at the 2021 edition of Red Bull Hardline shows he can handle anything that’s thrown in his path.
He’s not just a thoroughbred racer, though, and has a signature laid-back riding style – going big on whips and bringing dirt jump flair to proceedings. His latest MTB Raw was a case in point. Filmed on a new line that Greenland helped design at BikePark Wales, the edit shows a rider in full flow on some of the most technically demanding trails in the UK.

Laurie Greenland – Wales

Downhill rider Laurie Greenland designs, oversees the build, and rides his dream line at BikePark Wales.

Laurie Greenland
But how does he fuel himself for such pursuits? Here, Greenland reveals what he eats and drinks during racing and training.

What will you have for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks on a typical training day?

Laurie Greenland: On a typical training day, especially in the off-season, I normally feel good straight out of bed, so I quite often do a bit of exercise before eating. You've got to listen to your body – if I'm hungry, I'll eat – but I quite enjoy getting out of the house and getting some exercise done.

When I get back from my workout, I like having poached eggs on some wholemeal toast, or muesli. Lunch and dinner change quite a lot, but I keep it to a lot of veg and meat. I don't really eat too much pasta. Bananas are the perfect snack on a training day.

Laurie Greenland warms up at UCI DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on September 4, 2021
Laurie Greenland likes to try and fuel at least an hour before his race run
Does your approach change on race days?

For racing, it's a little bit different. I normally try and eat breakfast in the morning and stay fueled. Quite often, you've got a bit of a nervous belly, so it tends to be whatever your body lets you eat. I go for easy to digest soft food – nothing that's really chewy or takes ages to cut up and get through. Bananas are again a favorite, but for meals I have a lot of vegetable stews and rice.

I’ll try and have lunch normally an hour and a half to an hour before my race. I really hate the feeling of doing a warm-up when your stomach is empty. But I never end up eating that much. After a race, it's your chance to have a big meal with the team. You're normally ravenously hungry, and so it's time to get whatever you want in and have a pudding.

Have you worked with a nutritionist at all?

I've never worked with a nutritionist but I use a food plan that’s sent through from my trainer. I love cooking and I love food so I try to stick to what makes my body feel good. Every now and then, if my body's craving a load of carbs, then I'll eat a load of carbs. I feel pretty good listening to what my body's telling me.

Laurie Greenland races at the UCI DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on September 4, 2021.
When the race meet finishes it's time to eat, and in plentiful amounts
Healthy food is one of the biggest tools you can use to keep your head above water in the winter time
Laurie Greenland

How important do you think nutrition is to your training and racing?

Recovery times are the biggest thing. I noticed in the winter, when it's super cold and you get really wet and muddy all the time, just keeping your veg intake up makes a huge difference. Healthy food is one of the biggest tools you can use to keep your head above water in the winter time.

What's your favourite meal of all time?

I'd have to say a British roast dinner – a chicken roast dinner with all the bells and whistles.

