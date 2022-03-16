Laurie Greenland on what powers him to go faster
15 min
Laurie Greenland – Wales
Downhill rider Laurie Greenland designs, oversees the build, and rides his dream line at BikePark Wales.
What will you have for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks on a typical training day?
On a typical training day, especially in the off-season, I normally feel good straight out of bed, so I quite often do a bit of exercise before eating. You've got to listen to your body – if I'm hungry, I'll eat – but I quite enjoy getting out of the house and getting some exercise done.
When I get back from my workout, I like having poached eggs on some wholemeal toast, or muesli. Lunch and dinner change quite a lot, but I keep it to a lot of veg and meat. I don't really eat too much pasta. Bananas are the perfect snack on a training day.
Does your approach change on race days?
For racing, it's a little bit different. I normally try and eat breakfast in the morning and stay fueled. Quite often, you've got a bit of a nervous belly, so it tends to be whatever your body lets you eat. I go for easy to digest soft food – nothing that's really chewy or takes ages to cut up and get through. Bananas are again a favorite, but for meals I have a lot of vegetable stews and rice.
I’ll try and have lunch normally an hour and a half to an hour before my race. I really hate the feeling of doing a warm-up when your stomach is empty. But I never end up eating that much. After a race, it's your chance to have a big meal with the team. You're normally ravenously hungry, and so it's time to get whatever you want in and have a pudding.
Have you worked with a nutritionist at all?
I've never worked with a nutritionist but I use a food plan that’s sent through from my trainer. I love cooking and I love food so I try to stick to what makes my body feel good. Every now and then, if my body's craving a load of carbs, then I'll eat a load of carbs. I feel pretty good listening to what my body's telling me.
Healthy food is one of the biggest tools you can use to keep your head above water in the winter time
How important do you think nutrition is to your training and racing?
Recovery times are the biggest thing. I noticed in the winter, when it's super cold and you get really wet and muddy all the time, just keeping your veg intake up makes a huge difference. Healthy food is one of the biggest tools you can use to keep your head above water in the winter time.
What's your favourite meal of all time?
I'd have to say a British roast dinner – a chicken roast dinner with all the bells and whistles.