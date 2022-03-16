Laurie Greenland on what powers him to go faster

For racing, it's a little bit different. I normally try and eat breakfast in the morning and stay fueled. Quite often, you've got a bit of a nervous belly, so it tends to be whatever your body lets you eat. I go for easy to digest soft food – nothing that's really chewy or takes ages to cut up and get through. Bananas are again a favorite, but for meals I have a lot of vegetable stews and rice.

I’ll try and have lunch normally an hour and a half to an hour before my race. I really hate the feeling of doing a warm-up when your stomach is empty. But I never end up eating that much. After a race, it's your chance to have a big meal with the team. You're normally ravenously hungry, and so it's time to get whatever you want in and have a pudding.