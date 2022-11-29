How I fuel: Danny MacAskill

I like to use Red Bull when I start digging deep for the last hour and a half. I almost never land any trick first go, and often difficult tricks will take me hundreds of attempts. If I'm landing something within 50 goes, it's probably not hard enough; 200-plus is quite normal when it comes to technical riding.

