How Pac-Man paved the way for everyone to be a gamer

It's the 40th anniversary of everyone’s favorite missing pizza slice, Pac-Man. Now a celebrated pillar of retro gaming history, it’s hard to imagine a world without the influence of one yellow hockey puck and his quartet of ghosts. But at a location test in Shibuya on May 22, 1980, Namco weren’t aware of the tidal wave they were about to unleash on the world. Thanks to the game’s creator, Pac-Man paved the way to open gaming up as a hobby for everyone. But to get there he had to do a whole lot of eavesdropping. Here’s the story of how Pac-Man came to change the gaming world for good.

Toru Iwatani didn’t join Namco to make a hit video game. He was an engineer, following in the footsteps of his father, but still with the playful dreams of youth. Young Iwatani loved pinball machines and friends reported his school books would be filled with manga drawings and doodles. So after graduating from Tokai University he pursued his dreams by joining the arcade giant.

At the time Iwatani joined in 1977, Namco’s only video game of note was Breakout, acquired along with Atari in 1974. The company’s main trade at the time was coin-operated amusements for department stores, like those mechanical rocking horses you see outside the supermarket. After seeing how well Breakout did in the Asian market, Namco began producing early light gun games, like skeet shooting galleries using basic projectors.

Arcade games © Photo by Kyle Nieber on Unsplash

Iwatani joined Namco hoping to expand their mechanical amusements into pinball machines for the growing arcade business. But due to a mix of patent issues, and now that the company had a taste of the future, they wanted him to design video games instead. Iwatani had no formal training in computer programming, but thanks to some self-learning in university and the assistance of Namco programmer Shigeichi Ishimura, the company released their first in-house game in 1978.

Gee Bee was a mix of pinball and Breakout, so it’s not hard to see where the ideas came from. Players used a rotary knob to control a paddle, hitting a ball back against bricks around the top of the screen, with pop bumpers and other things you’d find on a pinball table giving extra points. While it didn’t set the world on fire (around 10,000 cabinets were sold) it did well enough for Namco to make two more sequels: Bomb Bee and Cutie Q.

Cutie Q, released in 1979, wasn’t solely developed by Iwatani but it was still influential on his next game. Another designer at Namco, Shigeru Yokoyama (who would later direct Namco’s other all-timer Galaga) took the pinball-breakout formula and tried to improve it with the addition of cute, simple mascot character designs, which Iwatani provided the sprite work for.

Pac-man game over © Photo by Sei Kakinoki on Unsplash

This convinced Iwatani to try something daring. As he walked around the noisy arcades of the late 70s, he began to take notice of what was there, and who wasn’t. The dark maze of cabinets that make up an arcade, the bright lights and clanging pings that provide the soundtrack. While nostalgic to many of us now, Iwatani thought it was the sort of environment that hindered socializing and conversation. All the games at the time were single-player, and most fit into the basic categories of shooting, driving or sports games. Games Iwatani considered to be squarely aimed at the boys and men he saw filling the dimly-lit corridors. He wanted to liven up the atmosphere by enticing in girls, couples and anyone not catered to by current arcade games.

To achieve this, he began eavesdropping. When Iwatani would go anywhere that groups of teenage girls were hanging out, he would try to overhear their conversations. Mostly when sat at the table next to them in restaurants. Perhaps as a result of that, what he found was that groups of teenage girls mostly talk about food. So, believing that this was the way to a woman’s heart, Iwatani started thinking of games he could make about food.

He played around with the idea of a character roaming around the screen eating various food items, but it was missing something. Then he thought back to the maze-like corridors of the arcade, and everything clicked together. His iconic character design, inspired by Cutie Q’s use of mascot character sprites, came to be known as PuckMan. The round shape reminded him of a hockey puck with a removed wedge like a slice of pizza missing. The initial shape was the result of him playing with the Japanese character for mouth, kuchi, basically a square box. In Japanese, the sound ‘paku-paku’ is the onomatopoeia of opening and closing your mouth, so that was how he would move and eat.

Pac-Man has been an arcade staple ever since 1980 © Lady Escabia/Pexels

Now that a mascot character was running around a maze eating various food items, Iwatani and the team at Namco started to realize they needed something to add difficulty. This is when they thought of adding enemies to challenge you and force you to change your routes. Again, Iwatani’s idea to improve the appeal of the game convinced them to make the enemies cute. Cutie Q’s ghost enemies and the popularity of the television cartoon Casper the Friendly Ghost convinced him these were the most appealing enemies.

Going all in on cuteness, they decided to give each ghost a certain personality. And, after overruling Namco founder Masaya Nakamura with a unanimous staff survey, each was given a different color to recognize them. The personalities resulted from one of the earliest forms of behavior AI in games, some simple coding to tell each ghost how to react to the player’s presence.

In their native Japanese, the ghosts are named based on their AI behavior: Red is Akabe, a mix of aka for red and Oikake for chaser; Pink is Pinky, and has the Machibuse (ambusher) personality; Blue is Aosuke, a mix of ao for blue and Kimagure (fickle); and Orange is Guzuta or Otoboke (feigning ignorance). Of course, in English they were given the names Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde, but they still have the same personalities. And also PuckMan was changed to Pac-Man, but that was more to do with trying to avoid rebellious arcade teens defacing the cabinets by rubbing out part of the P.

After that, Iwatani wanted to give the player some way to get back at the ghosts for chasing them around this maze. However in his quest to help games appeal to a non-violent audience, including women, he didn’t want it to be anything too scary. The Power Pellets were partly inspired by Popeye the Sailor’s use of spinach to power up his muscles, and a Japanese folklore tale about a good monster eating bad monsters to save children.

Given the game’s hyper-focus on appealing to a Japanese market of girls, women and couples, Iwatani never expected it to be such a global hit. In Japan it didn’t find instant success, with Namco’s 1979 shmup Galaxian (the precursor to Galaga) being far more popular thanks to that male playerbase Iwatani was trying to expand from. But as soon as Pac-Man hit The States, it exploded in popularity and by the end of the year more than 100,000 arcade cabinets had gobbled up over a billion dollars in quarters.

The legacy left behind by Pac-Man is hard to overstate. It spawned entire genres of maze games in arcades. John Romero credits the game as the biggest influence on him becoming a game designer, with Wolfenstein and Doom employing similar maze-like environments. Most early first-person shooters sprung out of the maze genre, meaning without Pac-Man (ironically designed as a response to the violence of arcade games) games like Call of Duty and Battlefield wouldn’t be the same. The iconic hockey puck has also appeared in basically any franchise worth a cameo, being added to Smash Bros. on the 3DS and Wii U.