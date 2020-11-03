How to become a pro surfer and be a figure of influence

High-Fives with Kolohe © Damea Dorsey

Isn't it what we've all dreamed about at some time? Having our bank accounts loaded every month because, well, we surf good and our image moves trunks or headphones or whatever trinket is delivering profit that season?

Most of us, at least those who have the talent to take a serious shot at turning pro and being a professional surfer, stumble on two hurdles: contest results and being lost amid the tens of thousands of other surfers with the same desire and roughly the same ability.

Very few surfers understand that being a professional means making yourself marketable. And marketable means being a figure of influence. The surfer others want to emulate. But, how?

1. Be a ruthless networker

As anyone in the sales game knows, relationships are everything. Make yourself known to print and online editors. Introduce yourself at industry parties. Be witty. Charm. I know a pro surfer who can make you feel like you're the only editor on earth. BFFs! And whenever a trip or a story comes around, he's always there at the front of my brain.

2. Attach yourself to a filmer and a photographer

If you're Jordy or Mick, this is easy. You hire 'em. But for a kid on the come up, you're going to need to get tight with someone who has already made a name for themselves. You might start off just as pals, maybe you live close, but work tightly together, you as the performer, he as the auteur. Once you start getting him spreads in mags or galleries on websites, the relationship is set. He works for you, you work for him.

3. Keep up with surf events

4. Be available for everything

Push your sponsor on Instagram, on Facebook. There's a trip going but it's your buddy's birthday? Too bad, you have to go. Go to in-store promos. Never miss a company party (but don't turn into boozy the clown unless that's your schtick). I knew a surfer, dull as London in winter, who squeezed out a five-year career purely because he was the dream team rider. If a company is paying you money, it's your job to pay 'em back in kind.

5. Develop a style with personality

Pretty much anyone with two legs and an online connection has worked out how to throw fins. Air reverses? You can buy 'em at discount stores. It's how you link those turns, with what level of panache, that determines your value. Craig Anderson. Jordy Smith. Kolohe Andinio. Dane Reynolds. Their styles… sing.

6. Get an opinion