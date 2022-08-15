How to clean grip tape: a complete in-depth guide

A Complete In-Depth Guide On How To Clean Grip Tape

There are too many skateboarders who don't know that they should clean their grip tape. It's not a pride thing — cleaning your skateboard's grip tape can actually improve your performance by increasing your grip on your board. That's why it's called grip tape. Get it?

Another reason to clean your skateboard's grip tape is that it pushes back the day when you'll have to replace it, which is a time-consuming chore and a bit of a pain. Cleaning your grip tape may not make your board look like new, but it will let you get more life out of your grip.

What Is Grip Tape and What Is It Used For?

Grip tape is a sheet of sandpaper-like material that you put on the top of the deck. On the other side of the grip tape is a very sticky or tape-like side that adheres itself to the surface of your board. Whether you're buying a fully constructed skateboard or building your own , good grip tape should be at the top of your priority list.

Participants at Red Bull Deshuesadero in Mexico City, Mexico © Mauricio Ramos

Without grip tape, your shoes would slide off the board, which is not ideal. You want your board to stick to your shoes to give you more control while you skate. Without grip tape, even the most basic skateboard tricks would be much more difficult, or even impossible. So, to ensure you stay safe on your board, you need to have grip tape, and you should keep it clean. Check out Red Bull Manny Mania digital contest if you’re looking for tricks from top skaters.

When Should I Clean My Grip Tape?

You should clean your grip tape when it gets dirty. No, really — if you notice dust piling up on your board or if you're tracking mud while skating in the rain, it's time for a quick cleaning before you go out for your next serious session. Grip tape's sticky design doesn't just make your shoes stick to it. It grabs ahold of dirt pretty well, too, so it's a double-edged sword.

What Materials Do I Need for Cleaning Grip Tape?

You don't need much to bring your skateboard back up to full health. It's all about the technique, not the tools. Before you get to work, make sure you have these tools:

Soft wire brush.

Water.

Paper or cloth towel.

Grip Gum or rubber cement eraser.

You don't need anything fancy to clean your board. If the early street riders didn't need it, you probably don't need it either.

Curb Kings © Brian Daly / Red Bull Content Pool

How To Clean Grip Tape

We would say this is the best way to clean your grip tape, but each skater has their own style. However, this process is one of the fastest, easiest, and least destructive ways of cleaning your grip tape. Grab the tools we listed above and follow these steps to get started:

01 Wet Your Grip Tape

You're not giving your board a bath when you clean the grip tape. Soaking your board is a terrible idea — doing so can weaken and warp the wood in your deck. Just pour a bit of water on the part of the dirty grip tape you're cleaning.

02 Brush in Circles

Take the soft wire brush and go over the wet grip tape in circular motions. Make sure that you're not using a brush that's too stiff because it might damage your tape and make you lose grip.

03 Wipe Away Dirt

Use your paper or cloth towel to wipe away the dirt you just brought up with your brush. If your board still looks dirty after you wipe it off, start over with step one until it looks clean. Keep in mind that grip tape fades over time, so it may not be as black as it used to be after you finish cleaning it.

04 Detail With Gum

If you want to go the extra mile, you can use Grip Gum from a skate shop or a rubber cement pickup eraser from an art store. Grip Gum is specifically designed to clean your grip tape, but it's basically the same stuff artists use to clean up their work. Take one of these pieces of rubber and wipe it across your grip tape. It should pick up any leftover dirt.

Once you've done these four steps, your board's grip tape should be feeling closer to new again. If it's as clean as you can get it and it's still not gripping your shoes, you may just need to bite the bullet and replace your grip tape.

05 What Are Some Other Ways to Clean Grip Tape?

This isn't the only way to get your grip tape back up to snuff. There are a few other techniques you can try, but remember to avoid using any method that might damage your grip tape.

Red Bull Mind the Gap in Kugenuma City, Japan on June 21, 2022 © Jason Halayko

06 Toothbrush and Water

This method is exactly what it sounds like. Get some water, grab a toothbrush, and get to work. This method takes more time, but it should help get some of the dirt out of your grip tape.

07 Window Cleaner

The online skateboarding community is split about using window cleaner to clean grip tape. Some say that it's fine and preferable to water, and others say the stuff will make the deck wood soft. Regardless of which camp you fall in, too much of anything can be bad. Use window cleaner sparingly if you decide to try it out. If you choose to use window cleaner, just replace the water in our step-by-step method above.

08 Belt Sander Cleaner

Head to your local hardware store and buy some belt sander cleaner, which is kind of like Grip Gum but for more heavy-duty jobs. These chunks of rubber are not too expensive and should do a good job of getting the dirt out of your board.

Regardless of how you do it, cleaning your grip tape should be a regular part of your skateboard maintenance routine. You need good, clean grip tape to keep your board in the best possible condition so that you can keep pushing yourself to improve.