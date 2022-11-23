How to defend in FIFA 23: Tips and tricks

Sometimes, the defender you should control isn’t the one closest to the dribbler. As opposed to relying on AI, the best way to handle the more dangerous offensive threats is by doing it yourself. If you see a player about to streak past your backline down the right, it may be best to switch over (press LB/L1) to your right back and manually mark that runner. Don’t stay in front of that player and keep them onside, rather play the passing lane. That will allow you to defend any potential passes to that player. This also applies to your goalkeeper. In most cases, your number one will stay within the goal box until a striker gets close enough to draw him out. In some cases, it pays to tell your goalkeeper to charge the ball (Y/Triangle) rather than wait for the striker to come to him. This will make your keeper run to the ball in an attempt to save or clear it. Like the hard tackle, use this move sparingly and wisely. It can put your

, and if your opponent gets a good shot on goal, it’s more than likely going to go in. But, if you do it right, you can rush your opponent into turning the ball over, or grab the ball in the box and end the attack right there.