How a change in approach to fuelling aided Evie Richards’s rise to the top

Evie Richards: For breakfast, I’ll have oats, almond butter, banana and berries, and coffee. I love coffee, not for the caffeine, I love the process of making it. I normally have an Americano with oat milk. I eat mostly veggie, so for lunch today I had quinoa, chickpeas and a big chopped salad. If I have another ride in the afternoon I might have a hot cross bun before I go out and then I don't have to fuel as much while I'm on the bike.

Dinner will be something like a chickpea curry. I like the recipes of British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver so it's normally from one of his books. Before bed, I’ll have Greek yogurt and fruit, and if I've had a hard day on the bike, I'll add some bran flakes for extra carbs.