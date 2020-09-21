How to play Twitch: Complete guide and strategy
© Riot Games
Check out this basic strategy guide so you can play your best with Twitch.
Published on
With any game, but especially with strategy games, every player has their favorite character to play. This could be based on the character's abilities, advanced mechanics, or enemies. In League of Legends, Twitch is a powerful character who all players can take on due to his moderate difficulty level.
The marksman champion character of Twitch is a rat who carries a crossbow to ward off any opponent who is a threat. He's also known for hoping for the downfall of humanity and trying to find treasures through any sneaky method he can. Whether new to League of Legends or new to Twitch, our guide and strategy on this important character will give you the information you need to succeed. Twitch, just like every other character on League of Legends, is unique in his useful items, spells, abilities, threats, and synergies.
Items Useful for Twitch
There are both offensive and defensive items in League of Legends which can affect your gameplay, such as character movement and damage. Some items useful for Twitch include:
- Runaan's Hurricane: Runaan's Hurricane increases attack speed by 40%, movement speed by 7%, and critical strike change by 30%.
- Blade of the Ruined King: A mythical tier item, Blade of the Ruined King increases attack damage by 25, attack speed by 40%, and life steal by 10%.
- Infinity Edge: Gain 80 attack damage, increase your critical strike chance by 25%, and even increase your critical damage by 25% with Infinity Edge.
Combine items and gold to create recipes that help deliver specialized attacks on the enemy, and don't forget the basic items of health potion and Doran's Shield.
Spells
One of Twitch's greatest spells is Flash. Flash is a summoner spell that can help you dodge opponents and surprise others with your location so it's easier to attack or get away following an attack. Heal is another spell that Twitch players will find useful to replenish health and continue battling the enemy, although it can also be used to appear more injured to other players, effectively serving as bait to get them to approach you for the kill.
Ability Order
Twitch's abilities include:
- Deadly Venom: Deadly Venom is a basic ability of Twitch's. He attacks his opponents with this venom, which inflicts damage every second, up to six seconds.
- Ambush: Ambush allows Twitch to become camouflaged and gain movement speed, but once Twitch attacks or casts spells, camouflage is over.
- Venom Cask: During Venom Cask, Twitch will throw a cask, and all who are caught in the toxic gas will slow down, making them susceptible to Deadly Venom from Twitch.
- Contaminate: With this ability, Twitch sends damage out to every nearby opponent by poisoning them; those who already have Deadly Venom stacked against them sustain additional damage.
- Spray and Pray: Formerly known as the Rat-Ta-Tat-Tat ability, this one helps Twitch use the full power of his crossbow to take down all the enemies in his path. This is an ability that does not end Twitch's camouflage.
Threats and Synergies
When playing with any character, it's important to know who their biggest threats are and which other players you'll work well with. One of Twitch's biggest threats is Caitlyn, known as The Sheriff of Piltover. Other threats that Twitch gets countered with include Miss Fortune because of her speed, Draven because of how hard he hits, Rammus because he's tough to kill, Leona because she carries three stuns, and Yasuo because Twitch's ultimate attack won't do much against a well timed wind wall. Characters who are still threats but who Twitch counters well against include Jinx, Ashe, and Xayah, because they are generally easy targets against Twitch's attacks.
Characters who are still threats but who Twitch counters well against include Jinx, Ashe, and Xayah, because they are generally easy targets against Twitch's attacks.
When it comes to synergies, you'll want to play with Leona because her three stuns both threaten others and protect Twitch, Braum because his protection of Twitch is phenomenal, and Lulu because she's able to slow down enemies and in some cases stop them completely.
Tips for Playing Twitch Like a Pro
Twitch is a dynamic character, and it will be in your best interest to follow these tips so you can quickly start playing Twitch like a pro:
- Continuously hit an enemy to deliver stacks of Deadly Venom until you've reached the maximum against the enemy, then use the Venom Cask ability so your enemy slows down and you can continue to attack.
- Use the Contaminate ability to finish an opponent. Because Contaminate affects many players in a large space, it's the perfect ability for group attacks.
- Save your Spray and Pray ability for when there are a lot of enemies in your path.
- Buy items that increase attack damage and damage boosts so Twitch becomes even more of a threat.
Tune into the League of Legends gaming series, Red Bull Solo Q, for even more gameplay inspiration.