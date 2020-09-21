How to play Twitch: Complete guide and strategy

The marksman champion character of Twitch is a rat who carries a crossbow to ward off any opponent who is a threat. He's also known for hoping for the downfall of humanity and trying to find treasures through any sneaky method he can. Whether new to League of Legends or new to Twitch, our guide and strategy on this important character will give you the information you need to succeed.

, just like every other character on League of Legends, is unique in his useful items, spells, abilities, threats, and synergies.