How to tre flip: landing your first tre

A tre flip can make or break a professional skateboarder's career. It worked for Red Bull skateboarder Ryan Sheckler , who will host Red Bull Solus at his private skatepark this June. Sheckler solidified his prodigy status as a teenager with huge tre flips in X-Games contests and at famous street spots like the Hollywood High 16-stair .

Sheckler’s gift is that he looks so relaxed when he does a tre, flying twenty feet in the air. His body barely moves, while his feet kick the board so it rotates twice--a full flip and a full spin–and then he catches it perfectly centered under his feet. He lands with his body relaxed, knees bent, and rides away. Sheckler makes it look so easy that people unfamiliar with the sport don't realize it’s actually a difficult trick.

The tre dates back to 1983, when Rodney Mullen , also known as “the Godfather of street skateboarding,” first landed the trick. He invented most street tricks like the ollie, kickflip, heelflip, and impossible–but Mullen credits actor-skater Jason Lee for taking the tre mainstream. Starting in 1994, Lee was the first well-known skater to land them consistently in the casual stylish way we see today. Lee elevated the tre to a fundamental trick for any pro skater.

Maurio McCoy performs a tre flip at Red Bull Solus © Zorah Olivia

Here are tips on how to land a tre flip:

01 How to Tre Flip: 5 Steps

1. Place your feet for a tre flip

Skaters can disagree about foot placement on tricks, but there are some tips that are tried and true. Place your back foot in the pocket on the toe edge roughly parallel to the bolts. The pocket is where the board just starts to curve up toward the tail. The back foot setup is like a pop-shuvit or big spin. This placement will allow you to push on the front edge of the board to "scoop.” Place your front foot just behind the front bolts of the skateboard at a forty-five-degree angle. The ball of your front foot should be on the back edge with the heel hanging off the skateboard. The front foot setup is like a kickflip .

2. Scoop and flick the board

The key to this trick is the "scoop" motion of the back foot. Scoop the back foot by pushing down and back on the front edge of the tail. This will make the board pop and spin backside. But, don’t get too caught up in the spin and forget to pop, too! The board will need some height to complete the two full rotations. This balance comes down to the correct pressure on the scoop, which will take some time to feel out. This is the hardest part of the trick. It's helpful to practice just this "scoop" motion with your back foot on the skateboard and your front foot on the floor.

Jason Choi performs a Tre Flip © Nakshot/Red Bull Content Pool

Once you have the scoop down, add a light flick of your front foot. You don’t have to flick as hard as with a kickflip. Since the board is already spinning from the back foot "scoop," it will flip with just a light touch. If this sounds complicated, it’s worth reviewing the basic flat-ground tricks: ollies , pop-shuvits, 180s, big spins, varial flips, and kickflips. After all, a tre flip is just a 360 shuv and a kickflip combined.

3. Jump

Jump as high as possible and jump forward. A high jump will give the board enough space to flip without hitting your feet. If the board gets caught in your feet, it will stop the rotation and make it impossible to land. The board's motion as it spins will cause the board to land a bit ahead of where you took off, so you have to jump forward, too, not just straight up.

4. Catch the board

Once you figured out how to jump and rotate the board, the last step is to catch it and land. Catch the board with your knees bent and your feet over the skateboard's bolts. The most stylish way to catch a tre flip is to put the back foot on the board first and then the front. Catching with the back foot will indicate a superior level of board control.

5. Roll away

If you made it this far, the hardest part is behind you. Now you just need to keep it steady and ride away without falling. If it's your first time, you'll be excited, but don't celebrate too soon. Don't take your eyes off the ground in front of you. You never know when a stop rock will pop up to ruin your day.

02 Tips For Landing Your First Tre Flip

1. Don't give up on landing!

The tre flip is considered a milestone in skateboarding for a reason–it's hard! It will take even a skilled skater many tries to learn, potentially months, if not years. Stick with it! This trick will test your dedication to skateboarding.

2. Speed

It would be almost impossible to land this trick without some speed, but too much speed is also hard to control. Faster speeds are also more high-risk. A slight roll on a flat surface is the best way to start. If you haven't ever landed a tre flip yet, avoid trying it on any steep surface.

3. Keep your eyes on the board

Try keeping your eyes glued to the board while doing tricks you already know. Some tricks are easier if you look ahead, but for this one, you really need to keep your eyes on the board. Exact timing is the name of the game here, and you can’t do that with your head in the clouds.

Jake Wooten performs a tre flip at Red Bull Solus © Zorah Olivia

4. Body Positioning

Keep your knees bent and shoulders squared with your hips. A low center of gravity will help you stick to the board on the landing. If you lean too far to either side or let your body rotate with the board, you have a big chance of the board sliding out from under your feet on the landing.

If you want to progress past the amateur ranks, you’ll need to lock in a tre consistently. So take your time, and follow this guide, and before long you'll be landing them with the ease and style of Sheckler himself.

