Surfing at night: How to up your authenticity meter

Crowds nowadays are borderline out of control. An afternoon check of the surf will usually reveal groms, Moms, Pops, SUPers, boogie boarders, bodysurfers, pros, bros, and scallywags all out there contesting for the same sparse few waves. Surfing in such a crowd is widely considered a nightmare, as it sucks the fun right out of a session. But there is a way to avoid it. There is a way to surf by yourself on the best day of the year — or at least on the best night of the year.

Ah, the spirit of the night. While the masses are all retiring to their bedrooms and preparing for the overly crowded dawn patrol the next morning, it's time to suit up. A full moon is your friend here, but if that saucer in the sky is just restarting its cycle, any clear starry night will do the trick. Don't expect your vision to be 20/20 out there, but setting your rail will feel just the same. And after a few waves, you should get the hang of it.

Why Head Out at Night?

During the day, the beach is full of beginners , families, and tourists. Sure, it's awesome to see people learning to love and ride the waves — we've all gotta start somewhere — but when you're trying to master your own craft and soak up the sea, looking out for newbies can be a serious joy killer. So, wait until the tourists and students head home to slather on their after-sun lotion, and then get out on the water.

Cool, But Is It Safe?

Here's the quick answer: yes, if you're smart about it. The easiest way to make sure surfing at night is safe is to stick with what you know. Don't go to a totally new spot under the cover of darkness where you've never surfed before.

Also, it may feel uncool to follow the rules, but they are there for a reason. If a place doesn't allow surfing at night, that's probably because the water isn't safe for a night session. Just find a different surfing spot. Some places even promote nightly surf sessions.

Places You Can Surf at Night

Several surf spots around the world offer night surfing by using massive floodlights to help surfers navigate the waters. Some places, like San Diego, have a whole culture built around night surfing that started with a group of surfers who used glow sticks to see each other in the water.

Honestly, there are tons of options for beginner surfers around the world, so you're sure to find some safe spots to try out at night wherever you go. Check out these four spots that welcome night surfers: Malibu Pier, California, Casino Pier, New Jersey, Waikiki, Hawaii , and Hotel Komune in Bali.

Red Bull Night Rider

If you like to compete against other surfers and put your skills to the test, then you won't want to miss the next Red Bull Night Riders event . This yearly competition invites pro surfers to come out and show what they've got beneath the stars. Each surfer has 15 minutes to strut their stuff and showcase their best trick. Keep an eye out for the next competition to see if you can become the Red Bull Night Riders champion.

4 Tips for Surfing at Night

So, you've found your spot, and you're ready to hit the waves after dark. Well, mostly anyway. Just keep these four tips in mind as you plan.

1. Make Sure You're Ready

If you're new to the sport, don't start night surfing after only a few weeks in. Take time to practice in and out of the water . After you've got some real experience under your belt, you might be ready for a dark session. You'll need to be even more alert at night than during the day, so limber up and make sure your body is ready to catch some waves .

2. Look for a Full Moon

If you're trying to find a spot that's quiet where you can be alone with the water, we get it — but you still need to be able to see. Wait for a full moon and clear skies. First of all, surfing by the light of a full moon is a life-changing experience. Second, the moon provides way more light than you might think, especially as it reflects off the water.

3. Be Careful With Hungry Sea Life

You'll find tons of videos online of surfers tearing up the waves at night with LED lights on their boards and glow sticks on their suits. It looks pretty sweet and can be a great way to spot other surfers during night sessions, but some sea animals are drawn to little lights like these, so just be aware. Also, if you're bleeding or have a recent cut on your leg, wait until you've totally healed up to get in the water at night. It's best not to tempt the night-feeding sharks.

4. Start With a Well-Lit Resort or Pier

Like some of the places mentioned above, a resort or pier with artificial lighting is an excellent place to start while you're getting used to night surfing. Yeah, you might see some crowds, but it's worth it to get your bearings before you move on to moonlight surfing.