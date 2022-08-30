Bike
Here's everything you need to know about Red Bull Rampage 2022
Red Bull Rampage is back for another year. Read on for more details on how to attend, watch, and experience the action in real time.
Get ready for the return of Red Bull Rampage, the world’s premier big-mountain freeride competition! The 16th edition of the event will be held on Friday, October 21st, and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ exclusively in the U.S. for the first time ever. But for those who want to see the action up-close and personal, here’s everything you need to know about buying tickets and catching the event IRL.
01
Where can I buy tickets to Red Bull Rampage?
Be ready on Tuesday, August 30th to purchase tickets.
Tickets for Red Bull Rampage sell out notoriously fast. If you want to buy tickets, visit Eventbrite where you can now buy tickets. Follow @RedBullBike for more info on ticket releases or visit the event page.
02
What do I need to bring to Red Bull Rampage?
Prepare yourself for some extreme conditions and pack all the right refreshments for a long day in the sun.
Red Bull Rampage is not for the faint at heart. The event features the world's best MTB freeriders tackling the most intense terrain any contest has offered – no novices here. The venue was chosen for its ability to challenge the riders and push their limits, so it's remote, hot, dangerous, and unforgiving.
The Virgin, UT area usually experiences temperatures from 4.5°C/40°F to 33°C/91°F. Be prepared for a wide range of temperature, and we recommend that you wear comfortable shoes, bring a hat, sunscreen, and plenty of water and/or a reusable water bottle to the venue! Water refill stations are available so you can stay hydrated all day.
03
How do I get to Red Bull Rampage?
The venue is accessible only by hiking or biking down a 2.5-mile dirt road. If you bought a Shuttle Pass, you can access the venue by shuttle only. Parking will be located at Wristband Pick-Up at the Corner of Hwy 9 and Kolob Terrace Road in Virgin, UT.
Once you pick-up your tickets at Wristband Pick-Up, you may hike or bike on the road, but no motorized vehicles will be permitted. Make sure to prep for the hike or bike ride into the venue - complete a bike gear check, wear appropriate footwear, properly hydrate, and bring extra sun protection. There will be no relief points on the route, so plan accordingly!
04
Will there be food at Red Bull Rampage?
There will be limited food and bottled water available for purchase at the venue. We recommend that you pack plenty of water or a reusable water bottle along with your snacks and meals. Water refill stations will be available on-site for your reusable water bottles.
05
Where can I buy Red Bull Rampage gear?
Red Bull Rampage merchandise will be available on-site for purchase, but we recommend grabbing your gear and gifts early before they sell out!
Additional merchandise is available online. With your ticket purchase, you qualify for a 20% off discount towards all Red Bull Rampage merchandise on the Red Bull Shop.
06
Where I can watch the replay of Red Bull Rampage?
You can rewatch the action from the competition with friends back home! Tell them to tune-in to the livestream, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. The complete event will be available on-demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV following the competition. Additionally, on October 30th, a condensed 2.5-hour replay will air on ESPN.