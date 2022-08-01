Skateboarding
© Ryan Zimmerman/Red Bull Content Pool
Skateboarding
How to watch Red Bull Manny Mania 2022 livestream
Tune-in live on YouTube to watch the premiere manual focused skateboarding contest on August 4th.
After nearly 10 years, Red Bull Manny Mania is back to showcase the most technical manual skateboarding in the world with its first ever digital competition format. The 2022 installment kicks off with an August 4th live show that will revisit the legacy of the event and reveal entries from this year’s invite-only competition.
Born from the mind of Joey Brezinski in 2007, Red Bull Manny Mania brings together the highest level of technical skating on two wheels. Based on the simple balancing trick of the manual, the contest awards skill and creativity as skaters try to link their best combinations together.
Where can I watch the Red Bull Manny Mania livestream?
- Tune-in live on Red Bull Skateboarding's YouTube channel on August 4th 7pm EST / 4pm PST for the Red Bull Manny Mania kickoff show.
The kickoff show will feature Vanessa Torres, Torey Pudwill, Andrew Cannon and 4-time Red Bull Manny Mania champ, Joey Brezinski. Watch as these legends celebrate the contest that has provided opportunity to skaters around the world. Along with sharing top moments and stories from past events, the crew will also premiere the video entries from the digital contest.
“I was always more influenced by manual skating and looking around, there were no contests that catered to that,” says Brezinski. “Red Bull Manny Mania fills the void by putting a spotlight on this style of skating while showing just how creative skateboarding can get.”
The digital contest features 18 of the top manny technicians who were challenged to film four manual combos. Starting August 4th on redbull.com, you are invited to watch the video entries and vote for your favorite until August 15th. A $25,000 prize purse is up for grabs as the overall winners and People’s Choice Award will be announced August 16th.
Red Bull Manny Mania 2022 Competitors:
- Dylan Jaeb
- Breana Geering
- Sewa Kroetkov
- Kristin Ebeling
- Spencer Semien
- Nanaka Fujisawa
- John Dilo
- Victor Brooks
- Chris Colbourn
- Vitória Mendonça
- Becker Dunn
- Fabiana Delfino
- Haley Isaak
- Adrianne Sloboh
- Myles de Courcy
Red Bull Manny Mania 2022 Judges:
- Torey Pudwill
- Vanessa Torres
- Joey Brezinski
After the digital contest, Red Bull Manny Mania will return to New York City for the first time since 2012. The contest will take place under the K Bridge Park in Brookyln on Saturday, September 17th and give local skaters a chance to put down their best trick combos in a traditional jam format. Registration will open on August 17th.