© Greg Orihabor
Music
How to watch Metro Boomin's Red Bull Symphonic event stream
The sold out live concert experience featured star-studded special guests and performances by John Legend, Swae Lee, NAV and Roisee.
Red Bull Symphonic debuted a historic, 90-minute live concert experience at the Dolby Theatre on October 26 in Los Angeles with GRAMMY® Award-winning diamond-certified producer and DJ, Metro Boomin, maestro Anthony Parnther, and the Symphonic Orchestra.
How to watch Metro Boomin's Red Bull Symphonic event stream
Fans who were unable to attend the event will be able to stream the entire concert experience exclusively on Red Bull 1520 YouTube on Nov 7 at 5:00 p.m. PST.
The sold out show delivered an unforgettable night that transcended musical boundaries and saw Metro Boomin light up the stage with an electrifying performance featuring special guest appearances and performances from John Legend, Swae Lee, NAV, and Roisee. Attendees at Red Bull Symphonic included will.i.am, as well as Red Bull Athletes Will Claye, Vashti Cunningham, Justin Williams and Lethal Shooter.
“We’re celebrating you,” Metro said to the crowd, “for listening to this music and making it what it is.” The orchestra and Metro journeyed through 29 tracks from his robust production catalog.
Metro Boomin's full set list that was performed at Red Bull Symphonic:
- Wicked
- Low Life
- Metro Spider
- I Can’t Save You (Interlude)
- Around Me
- Heartless
- Mamacita
- Skyfall
- Mask Off
- Where Ya At
- Jumpman
- Runnin
- Bounce Back
- 3500
- Trance
- Too Many Nights
- Am I Dreaming - performed with special guest Roisee
- No Complaints
- Ric Flair Drip
- Bad and Boujee
- Bank Account
- Knife Talk
- Creepin
- Calling ("Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse") - performed with special guests Swae Lee and NAV
- Congratulations
- Waves
- Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 - performed with special guest John Legend
- On Time - performed with John Legend
- Superhero ("Heroes & Villains") - performed with opera singer Alexys Tiscareno
The live show saw Metro Boomin soar to new heights on stage in a customized Red Bull monolith accompanied by the 43-member Symphonic Orchestra and led by conductor Anthony Parnther. The Symphonic Orchestra, comprising 43 members handpicked by Parnther, showcased a diverse ensemble of orchestral musicians, including 13 violins, 5 violas, 5 celli, 4 upright basses, 1 keys, 1 guitar, and 1 music director. Additionally, the orchestra featured 1 saxophone, 1 flute, 1 oboe, 1 clarinet, 1 bassoon, 2 French horns, 2 trumpets, 2 trombones, 1 tuba, and 1 harp.
Red Bull Symphonic not only celebrated the blend of musical genres but also marked a milestone in live performances, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for live music and concert goers alike.
Tune in to Red Bull 1520 on November 7 at 5:00 p.m. PST to catch the full event stream.