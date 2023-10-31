How to watch Metro Boomin's Red Bull Symphonic event stream

Red Bull Symphonic The West Coast premiere of Red Bull Symphonic will feature none other than Metro Boomin to play alongside Symphonic Orchestra, led by Maestro Anthony Parnther.

debuted a historic, 90-minute live concert experience at the Dolby Theatre on October 26 in Los Angeles with GRAMMY® Award-winning diamond-certified producer and DJ, Metro Boomin,

Fans who were unable to attend the event will be able to stream the entire concert experience exclusively on

delivered an unforgettable night that transcended musical boundaries and saw Metro Boomin light up the stage with an electrifying performance featuring special guest appearances and performances from John Legend, Swae Lee, NAV, and Roisee. Attendees at Red Bull Symphonic included will.i.am, as well as Red Bull Athletes

“We’re celebrating you,” Metro said to the crowd, “for listening to this music and making it what it is.” The orchestra and Metro journeyed through 29 tracks from his robust production catalog.

