Watch New York Red Bulls vs. FC Barcelona friendly live on Red Bull TV
The New York Red Bulls vs. FC Barcelona friendly will be available nationwide, for free, on Red Bull TV, live from Red Bull Arena.
This will be the third time in franchise history that FC Barcelona will play the New York Red Bulls in a friendly; the first meeting occurred on August 12, 2006 and the second on August 6, 2008, both at Giants Stadium. The 2006 tilt marked the largest crowd for both a Red Bulls game and match involving an MLS side at the time, with an attendance of 79,002.
When is the New York Red Bulls vs. FC Barcelona friendly?
- Saturday, July 30. Kick Off 4pm PST / 7pm EST
Where can I watch the New York Red Bulls vs. FC Barcelona friendly live?
- Watch live on Red Bull TV: http://www.redbull.com/RBNY-Barca
The La Liga powerhouse features top international players, including Spanish mainstays Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets, as well as Spanish youngsters Pedri and Ansu Fati, Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. Barcelona is led by manager Xavi Hernandez, who played for the club from 1998 to 2015. He led Barcelona to four Champions League titles in 2006, 2009, 2011, and 2015.
