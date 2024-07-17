© Red Bull
Soccer (Football)
How to watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa at Red Bull Arena
RB Leipzig to play a preseason friendly in the U.S. for the first time.
Bundesliga powerhouse RB Leipzig is making their way to the U.S. to play a preseason friendly, giving their fans Stateside a preview of a potential Champions League 2024/2025 matchup.
They will be playing against English Premier League Aston Villa on July 31, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. EST at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.
Where to watch
The game will be broadcast live in the United States on Paramount+ and feature unique in-game broadcast innovations that will transport viewers onto the pitch and into the action, including player body cameras and FPV drones that follow the flight of the ball.
While RB Leipzig is in the United States, the team will also set up camp at New York Red Bulls Academy in Whippany, N.J.
"All of us at RBNY – and myself in particular – are really excited that RB Leipzig is coming to New York for its first U.S. tour," said New York Red Bulls Captain and RB Leipzig legend Emil Forsberg. "It will be a special reunion with players, coaches, and staff for me that I was not expecting so soon."