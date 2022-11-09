Ayumi at the Last Chance Cypher during the Red Bull BC One Camp in Poland
Breaking

How to watch Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher

Get ready to livestream this year's Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in New York City on November 10.
By Riley Hunter
Red Bull BC One Cyphers (National qualifying events) were hosted across 30 countries throughout the year and 60 national champions rose to the top. Those winners will be flying to New York to compete on November 10 in the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher (the final qualifier) for one of the 16 spots in the Red Bull BC One World Finals on November 12.
Ten dancers will join the already 22 pre-selected wildcards for the World Final line-up. Four B-Boy and four B-Girl winners of the Last Chance Cypher will be joined by one B-Boy and one B-Girl who earns the "Most Outstanding Breaker" title by judges in a new category introduced this year.
Before the World Final, Red Bull BC One Camp will take over Lower Manhattan. Camp offers opportunities to learn, battle, grow, and connect with the global breaking community. The list of hosts and invited dancers includes hip-hop dance icon Mr. Wiggles, and esteemed breakers B-Girl Ayumi from Japan and B-Boy Lilou from France.

