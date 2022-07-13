© Red Bull Content pool
Red Bull Flugtag
Watch Red Bull Flugtag live on TikTok & Twitch this Saturday
Red Bull Flugtag is back and better than ever! Tune into the action live on Red Bull TikTok and Twitch channels this Saturday, July 16th.
Get ready to watch all the high-flying action from Red Bull Flugtag this Saturday! Taking place at Veterans Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, tune-in as the brave and brainy design and build human-powered flying machines then launch them off a 30-foot flight deck. Over 30 teams from across the USA will attempt a leap of faith as the wacky engineers and fearless pilots fly their crafts as far as possible into the water below. The teams will be judged on their creativity and design, showmanship of their 30-second skit, and flight distance to determine the overall winner. Read on to find out where and how to watch.
01
TikTok Livestream Details
Watch as Jacki Jing and Hannah Rad go live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin as they check-in with teams in their quest to build the ultimate flying machine. Live from the flight deck, Jacki and Hannah will show all the behind-the-scenes antics, interview special guests, and bring viewers up-close to all the high-flying action.
Who: Jacki Jing & Hannah Rad
What: Red Bull Flugtag livestream from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
When: Saturday, July 16th | 1pm ~ 4pm local CT time
Where: Red Bull’s TikTok channel
Why: Because it’s super fun!!
About Hannah Rad:
Hannah Rad is a Los Angeles based on-air talent, DJ, and content producer. She has hosted numerous music festivals, live events, and event livestreams, and as CEO of her own company directs and designs events including LA Pride’s 2022 Out Loud Spotlight Series. She can currently be seen hosting the new Complex talk show “The Daily Drift”.
About Jacki Jing:
Jacki Jing is an accomplished on-air host and Emmy-nominated TV journalist who has hosted multiple red carpet events and conducted dozens of celebrity interviews. The former news reporter is also a reality TV star and has been an esports desk and stage host for years. During her free time, Jacki likes to stream video games, play volleyball, and watch anime and action flicks.
02
Twitch Livestream Details
Get ready to watch gamer, Super Mario Speedrunner, and content creator g react to and comment on all the high-flying action from Red Bull Flugtag. Join GrandPooBear as he provides his own hilarious take on the event, poses polls and questions, and jump online to chat with him in the comment section!
Who: GrandPooBear
What: Red Bull Flugtag livestream from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
When: Saturday, July 16th | 1pm ~ 4pm local CT time
Why: Because it’s going to be awesome!!
About GrandPooBear:
David Hunt, known online as GrandPooBear, is an American video game streamer, speedrunner, and content creator who is primarily known for playing and creating levels for Super Mario Maker. Hunt grew up in Michigan, attended the University of Colorado Boulder, and was an avid snowboarder until an accident left him severely injured and while in rehabilitation, turned to video games during his recovery. Hunt began his streaming career playing DayZ and soon moved on to Super Mario Bros. 3. After the 2015 release of Super Mario Maker, Hunt began learning Kaizo techniques from playing over 5,000 hours of the game, and created a series of video tutorials on Kaizo game mechanics with walkthroughs of his own levels. He is known for completing unique or different challenges, and became the first person to beat Super Mario Bros. 3 with the Nintendo Power Glove. Hunt has also appeared at and hosted a number of speedrunning events and other video game tournaments, both in-person and virtual, including TwitchCon, Games Done Quick events, and his own events called GrandPooBear’s Speedrun Sessions to name a few.
03
What is Red Bull Flugtag?
Named after the German word for 'flying day', Red Bull Flugtag challenges the brave and brainy to design and build human-powered flying machines, then launch them off a 30-foot flight deck over the water. Red Bull Flugtag consists of over 30 teams made up of 4-5 people, who attempt to fly home-made, human-powered flying machines. The very first Red Bull Flugtag event took place in 1992 in Vienna, Austria, and after 30 years of history, the event has been held in 50 countries, 96 cities and 174 events have taken place.
04
Fun Facts
- The very first Red Bull Flugtag took place in Vienna, Austria in 1992
- Red Bull Flugtag has been held in 50 countries, 96 cities, and 174 events have been held
- The world record for longest flight is 258 feet set in Long Beach, CA in 2013 by “The Chicken Whisperers”
- The largest event held was in Cape Town, South Africa with 220,000 attendees in 2012
- Nearly 1,500 teams have been selected from over 17,000 applicants since its inception
- Almost 9 million people have watched Red Bull Flugtag in-person
- Flying machines are limited to 33ft in size and 450lbs in weight
- The flight deck is about 30 feet high