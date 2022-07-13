Watch Red Bull Flugtag live on TikTok & Twitch this Saturday

this Saturday! Taking place at Veterans Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, tune-in as the brave and brainy design and build human-powered flying machines then launch them off a 30-foot flight deck. Over 30 teams from across the USA will attempt a leap of faith as the wacky engineers and fearless pilots fly their crafts as far as possible into the water below. The teams will be judged on their creativity and design, showmanship of their 30-second skit, and flight distance to determine the overall winner. Read on to find out where and how to watch.

Get ready to watch gamer, Super Mario Speedrunner, and content creator g react to and comment on all the high-flying action from Red Bull Flugtag. Join GrandPooBear as he provides his own hilarious take on the event, poses polls and questions, and jump online to chat with him in the comment section!

Get ready to watch gamer, Super Mario Speedrunner, and content creator g react to and comment on all the high-flying action from Red Bull Flugtag. Join GrandPooBear as he provides his own hilarious take on the event, poses polls and questions, and jump online to chat with him in the comment section!

Get ready to watch gamer, Super Mario Speedrunner, and content creator g react to and comment on all the high-flying action from Red Bull Flugtag. Join GrandPooBear as he provides his own hilarious take on the event, poses polls and questions, and jump online to chat with him in the comment section!