Motocross
Red Bull Straight Rhythm: Everything you need to know
Get ready to livestream Red Bull Straight Rhythm exclusively on ESPN+ on October 15.
The fan-favorite motocross event is back! Red Bull Straight Rhythm is headed to the beach this year after a two-year-hiatus. Be prepared to see 1 v. 1 matchups you won't find anywhere else when riders on 2-strokes go head-to-head racing on a half-mile rhythm course on the sandy coast of Huntington Beach.
01
What is Red Bull Straight Rhythm?
Two riders will drop into the half-mile track for a mano-a-mano battle down the unwound Supercross track with whoops, jumps, tabletops and more. No points at stake and unexpected matchups (and unexpected Ws) that you literally cannot find anywhere else. It’s all about rhythm or “finding your flow” as the locals would say. And while there’s no “carving,” “epic cutbacks,” or “barrel riding,” there is guaranteed no lack of perfect harmony amongst two-stroke engines redlining, waves crashing and fans cheering, complemented by the sweet smell of sunblock, salty air and premix. With a best-of-three race format; practice, qualifying and finals will all take place on the same day.
For the first time, Moto Beach Classic and Red Bull Straight Rhythm will be joining forces for fans to experience both events live and in-person in Huntington Beach.
02
How to Attend Red Bull Straight Rhythm
This year's Red Bull Straight Rhythm will take place at Huntington Beach, California. Tickets are on sale now and each single-day ticket allows entry to Red Bull Straight Rhythm and Moto Beach Classic. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. PST for spectators to view the practice and qualifying rounds.
General Admission: $45
- A general admission ticket allows entry to both events and full venue access with viewing from multiple points alongside the track.
Bleacher Seating: $65
- A bleacher seating ticket allows entry to both events and full venue access with guaranteed seats in the trackside grandstands.
03
How to Watch Red Bull Straight Rhythm
If you can't make it to Red Bull Straight Rhythm in person, don't worry — you can livestream the whole event on October 15 on ESPN+.
- Viewers in the U.S. can livestream on ESPN+ starting at 2:30pm PT on October 15.
- International viewers can watch the event live on Red Bull TV.
04
What is the event schedule?
10AM
Gates open
10AM-11:30PM
Red Bull Straight Rhythm and Moto Beach Classic practice/qualifying
12PM-2:30PM
Moto Beach Classic
3:00-5:30PM
Red Bull Straight Rhythm
6:30PM
Gates close
For more information about the venue, parking, merchandise and more, please visit the FAQ page here.