Get ready to watch gamer, Super Mario Speedrunner, and content creator GrandPooBear react to and comment on all the hijinks from the Red Bull Soapbox Race this Saturday. Taking place at the Iowa State Capitol Complex in Des Moines, tune-in as the most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams compete in the pinnacle of non-motor racing. Nearly 50 teams from across the country will propel their homemade carts down a custom, gravity-fueled course that consists of turns, jumps and obstacles. The teams will be judged on their creativity and soapbox cart design, showmanship of their 30-second skit, and race time to determine the overall winner. So join GrandPooBear as he provides his own hilarious take on the event, poses polls and questions, and jump online to chat with him in the comment section!