How to Watch the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final

The Red Bull Batalla USA National Final is finally coming to Los Angeles! On September 18, the top 16 freestyle MCs in the country will go round-for-round to crown the 2021 National Champion. That skilled winner will represent the USA in the International Final in Chile.
Who are the National Finalists?
Check out the list of 16 finalists from across the USA: Yartzi, Dilema, Jordi, OG Frases, LinkOne, Reverse, El Poeta, RuRa, Adonys, Cubano, Eckonn. JAYCO, Boss, G.I.O, Klaze, and McBetho. Each MC advanced through a rigorous qualifier phase by dropping their best rhymes and showcasing their dynamic freestyle ability.
In April, hundreds of USA applicants submitted freestyle videos via the Red Bull Batalla App. Out of these applicants, 36 freestylers were chosen to advance to the USA Qualifier Day on Twitch. Only 13 MCs were selected to join the top three placing competitors from 2020 to fill out the list of 16.
What Else Will I See on the Livestream?
On top of stacked list of MCs, the National Final will feature a strong roster of talent who will bring the event to life.
A true power duo will serve as event hosts: long-time Red Bull Batalla host Serko Fu and Dominican single, dancer, Jenn Morel. The team will be supported by two casters, six-time Grammy nominated Frank ‘El Medico’ and California radio personality, Letty Set Go, who will provide entertaining commentary throughout the livestream.
The battles will be judged by a legendary panel of MCs, including Cabra, Cacha, El B, Jony Beltran, and rapper, label-owner Snow Tha Product. On the turntables will be acclaimed DJ and member of Los Angeles freestyle league, La Liga De La Calle, Del Alma.
What Is the National Final Battle Format?
The National Final will follow the traditional Red Bull Batalla format. The event will begin with a drawing where the 16 finalists will get a chance to select their spot on either side of the battle bracket. Once the two sets of eight competitors are placed on the bracket, the battles will begin! The finalists must demonstrate their elite freestyle improvisation skills to take down their opponent and advance through to the Quarter Finals and Semifinals. From there, the third place battle will lead into the main event, the Final battle.
Where to Watch the National Final livestream?
The USA National Final event livestream will take place on Saturday, September 18 at 4pm PT on Red Bull TV. Mark your calendars, set a reminder, and tune-in to see the action go down live!
Get ready for the National Final by re-living the Qualifier Day stream: