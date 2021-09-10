How to Watch the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final

The Red Bull Batalla USA National Final is finally coming to Los Angeles! On September 18, the top 16 freestyle MCs in the country will go round-for-round to crown the 2021 National Champion. That skilled winner will represent the USA in the International Final in Chile.

In April, hundreds of USA applicants submitted freestyle videos via the Red Bull Batalla App. Out of these applicants, 36 freestylers were chosen to advance to the USA Qualifier Day on Twitch. Only 13 MCs were selected to join the top three placing competitors from 2020 to fill out the list of 16.

