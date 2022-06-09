How to win Red Bull Culture Clash

Anticipation was high by the time the clock struck 9:00pm. At Warsaw, a concert hall in Brooklyn’s buzzing Greenpoint neighborhood, a diverse crowd of people wandered around, sipping ice-cold Red Bull cocktails and whispered about what was to come. Eventually, Gitoo, a multi-hyphenate man about town, took to the main stage to announce why we had all gathered here: Red Bull Culture Clash . After tossing off a few jokes about his admittedly fantastic sweatsuit ensemble, the host explained a bit about the rules: In each corner of the room was a stage, each of which belonged to a competing New York City party crew Apocalipsis , Club Cringe , CORPUS , and Half Moon . Over four rounds, each crew would battle head-to-head against each other for the chance to be crowned as the ultimate crew. Let’s break down the tactics the winning crew pulled out in each round for a play-by-play on how to earn the victory.

ROUND ONE:

The competition started off with “Temperatures Rising,” the first round, which found all four crews playing in their signature style, offering audiences the clearest indication of what their events feel like. For CORPUS and their graffiti-covered booth, this meant hard-hitting beats and even harder-hitting MCs. “We run these streets,” members of the hardcore music label could be heard yelling on the mic, right before a plethora of gifts (t-shirts, CDs, and at least one bag of weed) were thrown into the crowd for lucky audience members to catch and take home.

A sharp vibe-shift came courtesy of Club Cringe, who separated themselves through their wardrobe of sharply-tailored, yet artfully deconstructed suits. It was the perfect wardrobe for the underground collective’s rave-ready brand of DIY electronica, which flitted between PC Music-indebted hyperpop and hardstyle club beats with noticeable ease. “These are all original songs,” they made sure to announce. “We’ve been in the recording studio tearing it up for you!

Half Moon performs at Red Bull Culture Clash New York © Colin Ridgway / Red Bull Content Pool

Apocalipsis dominated the crowd from the jump, and knew just what they were doing with their immersive selection of bass-heavy reggaeton and fan-favorite hip-hop. The group’s political messaging was clear — a flag emblazoned with “ABOLISH ICE” was prominently displayed in their booth — but it was the music that really resonated: a rap-along erupted for Nicki Minaj’s “Roman’s Revenge,” and it was impossible to find a single soul who was standing still during Fat Joe’s “Lean Back.”

Nevertheless, Half Moon didn’t let that intimidate them. Kicking their set off with Bob Marley’s “One Love,” the Flatbush collective instead built off that energy with their own distinctly Caribbean brand of nightlife. Dressed in matching Adidas track suits, Half Moon had plenty of people dancing on stage — and before long, they had people in the audience moving too.

ROUND TWO:

The competition kicked off in earnest in round two, “The Selector,” where each team was now tasked with showing off their song-selection skills. This time, Club Cringe was first up to bat, and many audience members were pleasantly surprised to see that their suit-clad crew had seemingly doubled in size since round one. As they passed the mic between different performers, each exhibiting a distinct sound but all connected through their recognizably hyperpop sonic base, the members of Club Cringe continued to put up a solid united front.

Half Moon, meanwhile, continued to show that no crew was more sartorially coordinated, as they reemerged in another set of matching outfits. The effect proved even stronger this time, especially when members of the crew descended upon the audience for a choreographed dance routine that eventually gave way to a full-blown dance circle. The crowd went wild.

CORPUS performs at Red Bull Culture Clash in New York City © Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Still, CORPUS was ready, smartly capitalizing on an always reliable party resource: twerking. As beautiful women bounced to the empowering beats of everyone’s favorite DJ Bearcat, the crowd couldn’t help but to incessantly cheer along. A call to “see some bad bitches up front” was promptly answered by eager members of the crowd, who wasted no time joining in on the fun.

But it was Apocalipsis, ultimately, who secured the night’s first big win. After using their screen to play attack ads on the rival groups, Apocalipsis turned the crowd up with a mashup of Drake’s “Trophies” and Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE,” before bringing it home with a remix of Teyana Taylor’s “WTP.” (The latter inspired a visually stimulating vogue-off.) When Gitoo measured the crowd’s reaction to decide a winner for the round, it wasn’t even close: Apocalipsis was on a roll.

ROUND THREE:

For the third round, “Sleeping With the Enemy,” crews were asked to perform a set in the manner of a randomly-selected opponent — or, as Gitoo so eloquently put it, “playing in the opp’s style.” Half Moon launched with their take on Club Cringe, assuring everyone that, “I can kill every rhythm in this room, and don’t you forget it.” As blowup dolls flew around the room, the crew offered a refreshing take on rave music, taking it back with hits by old-school dance music legends like Crystal Waters.

Apocalipsis, tasked with putting on their best CORPUS cosplay, gave a fun spin to the opposing crew’s hardcore palette. With a surprise set from Bronx rapper Quay Dash and a nice selection of songs that felt like hardcore takes on pop (Azealia Banks’ “Heavy Metal and Reflective,” for instance), Apocalipsis channeled their competitor without ever losing sight of themselves.

Club Cringe performs at Red Bull Culture Clash New York © Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Club Cringe’s interpretation of Half Moon was equally lively, especially when several crew members began to remove the undershirts from their fancy suits — all the better for them to dance around in their competitor’s signature style. Everyone seemed to be having fun just vibing with each other.

Then, there was CORPUS, whose impersonation of Apocalipsis involved throwing around fake money, vogue-style MCing on the mic, empowering shoutouts to the trans community (from trans members of the crew), and tons of more twerking. (“They not throwing ass like this over there!” someone taunted on the mic.) Alas, CORPUS’ take on Apocalipsis wasn’t enough to dethrone Apocalipsis’ take on themselves — in the end, they took home yet another round win.

ROUND FOUR:

Around midnight, as we buttoned-up for the final round of the night, Gitoo warned the groups that he wanted to be wow'd by whatever was to come. Titled “The Decider,” round four was all about the special guests — and these crews did not come to play. Riding high off their third-round win, Apocalipsis started things off with more hits: N.O.R.E.’s “Oye Mi Canto” was closely followed by a remix of Wayne Wonder’s “No Letting Go,” and the audience hung on every word. Also hanging onto every word? Desus & Mero host The Kid Mero, the group’s first special guest, who was elated to represent for the primarily Black and Latinx crew. After helping hype the crowd up, the popular talk show host introduced M.O.P., who subsequently brought the house down with a rendition of their hit “Ante Up.”

Half Moon fell right in line for their own final set of the night, emerging with — yup, you guessed it — another coordinated Adidas look (this time, in purple, blue, and green). After playing some bops while imploring the audience to, “Get your cameras ready because we not done,” the crew brought out “a real Flatbush, Brooklyn star” in the form of singer Ricky Blaze. As screams emanated from the audience, the dancehall star turned up with a live rendition of “Just You and I.”

M.O.P. performs with Apocalipsis at Red Bull Culture Clash New York © Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Feeding off the energy of the room, CORPUS started round four off by turning their volume up as far as it could go and bringing out label signees Tripp Jones and Show Me the Body. A spirited moshpit quickly incited, and it certainly didn’t calm down when the opening chords of Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones, Pt. II” began to play. By the time Havoc stormed the stage as the label’s big-name guest, the cheers had become deafening. It was going to be a close call.

Finally, it was time to settle in for the final set — and as the night’s de facto quirky oddballs, Club Cringe, whose stage was now rolling deep with suited-up ravers, couldn’t have been a better group to take us home. CLIP, one of the crew’s special guests, started off with a few choice words — issuing an empowering call-to-action about diversity and inclusion in nightlife. It was a surprisingly earnest plea that still managed to resonate with the frenzied crowd, who all seemed to get a kick out of the group’s crowning jewel: a surprise set by Kalifa, who whipped out all his trademark sass and unapologetic sexuality for the occasion.

Alas, no one was a match for Apocalipsis, whose streak continued for the fourth round. When Gitoo took the stage to measure the crowd’s reaction for the final time, it felt clear who would ultimately be crowned as the night’s all-around winner. With a steady stream of recognizable hits and remixes, unmatched on-stage energy, and a stacked roster of hometown heroes to invite as special guests, Apocalipsis showed that they were the ones to beat when it comes to turning up a party the right way. Holding it down from the very first round, these music industry disruptors steadily got better throughout the night — and I’m sure I’m not the only one who will be seeking out their events in the future. Until then, we can at least look forward to a similar experience on June 24, when Red Bull touches down on the West Coast for the Los Angeles edition of the Red Bull Culture Clash series , featuring battles between legendary LA party crews The Do Over, Gasolina , Recreo , and Subsuelo .

Red Bull Culture Clash LA © Red Bull