An Interview with Freeskier Hunter Henderson

Hunter Henderson's name has been on the map since 2019 when, at the age of 16, he became the first skier to land 1600 double cork spins in all four take-off directions. That’s when he joined the US Ski Team, where he’s taken home numerous first place finishes in Slopestyle and Big Air at FIS NorAm Cup events. After narrowly missing the cut for the 2021 Winter Olympics (he was named as an alternate) and getting sidelined last season due to a season-ending ACL-tear, Hunter is back and better than ever. And it shows, with Hunter finding himself in 5th for Big Air at the most recent FIS World Cup event at Copper Mountain, CO.

I had the chance to chat with Hunter about the factors that led him to where he is today, filming his recent edit with Red Bull, and his hopes and dreams for 2023 and beyond. When I caught up with Hunter, he had just gotten out of the water from a brutally cold North East winter surf session, and his plans for his upcoming 20th birthday were “either to surf or ski.” The future for Hunter Henderson, and freeskiing, is bright.

Red Bull .COM: Tell us a bit more about how you got to where you are today?

Hunter Henderson: I was born in New Hampshire, and the first time I ever skied was when I was two. When I was nine, my family started going out to Park City a bunch, which is when I first got recognized as having potential as a competitive skier. I started going to Waterville Valley in New Hampshire regularly to train and attended Waterville Valley Academy’s wintersports program, which I did until sophomore year of high school when I made the US Ski Team. With all the travel for competitions I left Waterville and have been based out of Park City every winter since then, and skiing for Red Bull since my senior year of high school. I’m now 20, and a full-time freeskier!

RB: What are you looking forward to this season? Do you have any specific goals or things you're working towards?

HH: First and foremost is just to keep enjoying skiing and not stress myself out too much. (laughs) I love competing and being a competitor, but I try as much as I can to be competing with myself rather than for the money or to beat other people.

This season specifically, I’m hoping to ski in the backcountry and the streets more. Go out on a trip or two and do some scratching of the surface in those other ski disciplines. Up until now I’ve mostly skied on resorts – I’ve done some street skiing and backcountry, but not a lot, so it would be cool to spend some time with them to see if they’re parts of skiing I’d like to pursue. If they are, I’d love to get involved in a film project, or make my own next season or the year after.

That being said, competing is still the main focus this season. And my main goal there is just to land runs. I know that if I land runs and execute my plan for the competition, then the results will come.

RB: What are some competitions and events you have your eyes on down the line?

HH: The Olympics and X games for sure. The Olympics are special because they only come around every four years, but I feel like the X Games are almost more important. I’ve got my fingers crossed an event wildcard or alternate spot comes my way for this year’s X Games.

Event-wise, my main focus is on slopestyle. I see big air as more of a spectator sport. It's great for everybody to come watch, but to me it doesn't represent the best skier. It's all about doing the craziest trick and going as big as you can, whereas slopestyle is more about putting that perfect run together. Big air is dangerous as an athlete, too, especially to the level that's being pushed to recently.

RB: What’s one thing you’ve working on in your skiing right now?

HH: There aren’t any tricks I’m working on in particular right now, but I am working to incorporate a different type of style into all of my tricks, like being able to carve off of the take off. Most skiers take off a jump straight with a flat base, but it can look really nice with a cool snap or carve as you takeoff. I've been enjoying doing that in my smaller tricks for sure, and I’m working on doing that in some of my bigger tricks as well.

Hunter Henderson © Brian Nevins / Red Bull Content Pool

RB: Tell us a bit more about the video you just released with Red Bull. Have you made content before or is this your first time?

I feel like we live in an age where you’re always creating content in some way. When I was super young, I was making YouTube season edits. I made a springtime edit one year, and nowadays pretty much all my skiing gets posted on Instagram.

Last season, I found myself with some extra time off since I was at home and not at the Olympics, and that’s when the bug to go film backcountry or street skiing really bit me. But I didn’t have time to do all that just yet, so I worked with Red Bull to get a filmer out to Park City and made a sunny day park edit. It’s a feel-good vibe. Good lighting, crisp skiing, and nothing too nuts in terms of tricks. I did send a dub bio 14 on skis that were not at all made for the park, which is pretty rogue but not outrageously gnarly. It will be my first professional edit that I’ve put out on YouTube rather than social media, so I'm pretty excited for that to be the start of doing more and bigger projects in the future.

RB: What do you like about content creation that's different from competition?

Hard to say as this was my first production-level piece I’ve done, but I really enjoyed getting those early-morning shots with the great light and playing around with different angles for different tricks, but I'm still a rookie in that field and I'm definitely excited to learn more about it. Just like how I want to get into backcountry and street skiing more, I also want to get more used to having a camera on me. I have cameras on me a decent amount but it’s more for coaching or a quick clip for social media rather than a full-on production run.