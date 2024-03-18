© Hyrox
Fitness Training
4 HYROX training tips to conquer your first competition
As the indoor fitness competition continues to take the world by storm, use these tips to get in on the action and complete your very first HYROX event.
HYROX events see competitors take on a mixture of running and functional training. Think burpees, sled pushes, or even rope climbs followed by a 1km run. Repeat that cycle eight times, and you've conquered a HYROX heat! Interspersing eight one-kilometer runs with eight different exercises, aka ‘movements,’ makes up the challenging competition format, where participants can compete individually or as a team.
And taking on your first HYROX event is certainly a rewarding experience. Open to everyone over the age of 16, the indoor fitness competition is for anyone looking who's looking to undertake a strenuous – and fun! – challenge. Even athletes like BMX rider Kieran Reilly use it to support their fitness and training goals. That's why we asked him to share his key strategies so that you can ensure a successful HYROX debut.
"Fitness-orientated events are something I've always loved doing," says Reilly. "I'm riding all the time so I can't really go out and have a drink, but at the weekend, I can do an event and have a good day out with my mates."
So here's his 4 quick tips to get your motivation going and your adrenaline pumping!
01
Be daring – and sign up!
"Get signed up for the first one and the ball will start rolling from there. Once you do one it can get addictive and you'll want to go back in and beat your score."
02
Compete with your mates
"Find a group of friends who want to do it – it helps massively as it means your training can be sociable, and makes it a lot easier than sitting in a gym on your own. Try and make the environment you train in as fun as possible and you'll just enjoy the day more."
03
Stay hydrated
"In terms of nutrition, hydrate before as much as you can. If you find it hard to eat before an event, have liquid carbohydrates instead."
04
Get some decent footwear
"Aside from a t-shirt and pair of shorts, the only other kit you'll need is a half-decent pair of running shoes. A lot of people do it in CrossFit-type shoes that can be used for all-round functional fitness, but others find running shoes a lot more beneficial. You aren't lifting any heavy weights, so there are not many movements in there that a running shoe isn't fit for."