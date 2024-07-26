10 time-saving HYROX workout tips for beginners

As HYROX continues to surge in popularity across the globe, more fitness enthusiasts are eager to test their mettle in this challenging functional fitness race. A significant part of HYROX's success lies in its accessibility to everyone. However, completing the race quickly and effectively requires more than sheer willpower. There are a lot of nuances involved and understanding how to best approach your HYROX training can make the experience much more enjoyable.

In the HYROX tips below, Greg Williams from Rox Lyfe covers all the information you need to know about the events, training and technique tips, nutrition and supplementation, mindset tips and much more.

01 Consistent running

Jake Dearden at the HYROX World Championships © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

One of the most critical aspects of HYROX success is pacing. It's also where many newcomers stumble, often starting too fast and burning out before the finish line. It's far better to start a little more conservatively and finish strong than vice versa.

Running is obviously a large element of HYROX, and it can be the first 1km run in particular where many inexperienced (and adrenaline-fueled) athletes will go out too fast.

Try to use your training sessions in the lead-up to the event to determine the best pace for you, with an aim to maintain a reasonably consistent running pace throughout the race. As a rough guide, your 1km running splits will likely be closer to your half-marathon pace rather than your 5km or 10km pace. It may feel a touch slow at the beginning, but you’ll be grateful for that later on!

02 Controlled early stations

It’s not just the early runs where you need to hold back a little – the ski and the sled push (stations one and two), in particular, cannot necessarily make your race, but they can break it. On the ski, you don’t always get back, in time, what you put into the machine. It is very easy to go too fast, fatigue yourself for the rest of the race, and only gain a few seconds. As a rough guide, aim to go at least five seconds slower per 500m than the pace you would ski a fresh 2km at.

It is a similar story on the sled push. When I first raced in HYROX, I tried to get the sled push done as quickly as possible and didn’t pause during any of the four lengths. That was a mistake and left my legs feeling like jelly for the rest of the event. I now make sure to pause at least every 6.25m. It might only be for a second or two, but the effect it has on my legs for the rest of the race is huge.

03 Conquer the Roxzone

The 'Roxzone' - the area between running sections and functional stations - is an often-overlooked aspect of HYROX. Many beginners unconsciously slow down in this area, wasting precious seconds. Here are some tips to help you master this hidden station:

Familiarize yourself with the venue layout beforehand. Study the floor plan sent in the Athlete's Guide and visualize your path through the Roxzone. Also, take a good look round the venue before your start time.

Maintain your running pace as you enter and exit the Roxzone. Treat it as an extension of your run rather than a rest period. I often tell people to play a mental game of 'The Roxzone Floor is Lava' to move through the area as quick as possible.

Be efficient with your hydration strategy. People spend a lot of time in the Roxzone because that’s where you can get a drink during the race. Of course, stopping for a quick drink of water or refueling with a Red Bull for some energy and focus is always recommended, but you don’t need to stop and have a long chat while doing it. Also, you may not need to hydrate every time you’re in the Roxzone, especially if you made sure you were well-hydrated prior to the race.

Selecting appropriate footwear for HYROX is crucial due to the diverse nature of the exercises. You need shoes that can handle both the running segments and the functional exercises.

Look for shoes with:

Good grip to prevent slipping during stations like the sled push.

Comfort and support for the running segments.

Stability, with a secure fit to prevent your heel from slipping out during the varied movements.

Invest time in finding the right shoes and testing them in training conditions similar to what you'll face in HYROX. Remember, HYROX is very much a running event, so running shoes are generally preferable.

People vary in the type of shoe that suits them for the race, but this article on the best footwear for HYROX shares the shoe choices of some of the top athletes in the sport.

05 Master 'compromised running'

One interesting aspect of HYROX is the need to run after completing challenging functional exercises. This "compromised running" feels very different (and slower) to running on fresh legs and is worth experiencing and practicing ahead of time.

Be sure to practice transitioning quickly between exercises and running (and vice versa), and focus on maintaining good running form even when fatigued

06 Know (and practice) the movement standards

Try to avoid 'no reps' with the Wall Balls © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Each station in HYROX has specific movement standards that must be met to avoid time penalties or disqualification. It’s crucial to familiarize yourself with these ahead of the race and practice adhering to them (especially when fatigued). This is particularly important for exercises like Wall Balls and Burpee Broad Jumps where 'no reps' are common (which cost time and energy).

07 Get temperature ready

HYROX venues can get warm, especially as the event progresses and hundreds of athletes generate heat in an indoor convention center. If you’re not prepared for this, it can significantly impact on your performance. Here are a few key tips…

Begin hydrating well in the days leading up to the event.

Consider using electrolyte supplementation in your pre-race hydration plan.

Dress appropriately.

Take small drinks, as needed, during the race and consider pouring water over your head if its particularly warm.

In the few weeks before the event, incorporate some training in slightly warmer conditions to acclimate your body. Obviously ensure you do this safely and hydrate well before, during and after the training.

08 Stay focused and avoid mistakes

Ida Mathilde Steensgaard fuels up © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

It’s easy to make mistakes in HYROX in terms of doing the stations in the wrong order or running an incorrect number of laps. Here are some tips to avoid these errors:

Memorize the order of the stations well in advance so it comes naturally when you're fatigued during the race.

Running lap requirements differ by venue but typically involve running between two and four laps for each run. While there will be a screen at the venue to guide you, don't rely on it completely.

Time yourself on each run. Knowing roughly how quickly you'll be running each kilometer helps you gauge when it's time to return to the Roxzone.

09 No drastic nutrition changes

Many athletes are aware of the importance of carbohydrates for energy and might consider changing their diet leading up to, or during, the event. However, it's crucial to exercise caution in this area. Eating something unfamiliar can disrupt your race if it doesn’t agree with you (potentially causing digestive issues or lethargy).

Remember, if your normal diet has been sufficient for your training, then it is likely adequate for the event itself. Drastic changes aren’t necessary and anything you do want to adjust should be tested well in advance during training.

10 Book now

The best way to get good at HYROX, and to be ready for one, is to do one! It can be easy to look at an event like this and think you need several months of training before you’re prepared. That’s understandable, but there really is so much to be gained from simply experiencing a race.

Throw yourself into it without setting any expectations for finishing time and enjoy the whole experience. Once you’ve completed your first race, you’ll know what you need to work on to improve your time (if that’s your goal). Don’t delay, start today!

Want to get a feel for HYROX? Be sure to watch highlights from the 2024 World Championships in Nice, France:

25 min HYROX World Championships highlights – Nice Discover what makes HYROX – the indoor fitness competition – a test of strength, endurance and determination.