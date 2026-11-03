HYROX training explained: Why getting stronger isn't always better

Beginners probably don't spend enough time doing things that they're not very good at, and they spend probably too much time doing things that they're really good at. So, if you come from a running background, definitely keep the running volume high, but you can try and focus on developing proficiency in other stations.

Or if you come from a rowing background, then don't spend all your time rowing, because that's only a very small part of the event. So I'd say, based on your background and your proficiencies, use some of the data and systems out there to figure out what you're good at and do a little bit less of that. (Unless it's running, then do a tonne of that.)