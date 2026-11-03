Fitness
HYROX training explained: Why getting stronger isn't always better
How does an elite coach approach HYROX training?
What does a pro do in training that an amateur should copy tomorrow?
Go into every session with an intention and have a clear outcome. So, if you're going into your session, and you're trying to develop maximal force production around the knee and the hip, and you want to get some very high-intensity intervals at the end of it, go in with that intention. Don't add extra time from an aerobic endurance standpoint, at the end of it, to really tire yourself out and probably not get the adaptations from the original part of the session. So just really be specific about the intention that you're going into the session with. That's done well at a high level, and should be something that should be kind of adopted by the amateurs as well.
One thing that an amateur maybe shouldn't copy from the pros?
Trying to replicate their training volume as a whole. This has been built up over years of training, and a really heavy body of work, so they've got really big foundations to then push the overall volume. Whereas someone getting into the sport, like a beginner or an amateur, they haven't got this history of training. So going in and trying to replicate their volumes, they might be able to do it, and they might suffer through for weeks or months, but eventually something's gonna go, and they're gonna break somehow. So definitely try and avoid that.
What do beginners spend way too much time doing?
Beginners probably don't spend enough time doing things that they're not very good at, and they spend probably too much time doing things that they're really good at. So, if you come from a running background, definitely keep the running volume high, but you can try and focus on developing proficiency in other stations.
Or if you come from a rowing background, then don't spend all your time rowing, because that's only a very small part of the event. So I'd say, based on your background and your proficiencies, use some of the data and systems out there to figure out what you're good at and do a little bit less of that. (Unless it's running, then do a tonne of that.)
What’s one thing you wish people would stop doing before their next HYROX?
People can do whatever they want. I don't have any strong feelings towards that. But I think it's really important to have a target and something to shoot for. Even if it's ambitious, that's cool. At worst, you're not going to hit that, but you're gonna be able to reflect and see the gap between where you want to be and where you are now.
How do I put that HYROX training advice into practice?
Day one:
- Birch advises that HYROX is leg-dominant, so think in terms of the muscle groups used for running: glutes, hamstrings, calves and quads. And don’t skimp on strengthening joints like the ankles, knees, and hips. A competitive HYROX athlete is heavier than a typical runner, meaning more stress and strain on injury-prone areas.
Day two:
- With this session you’re banking some time-on-feet. Keep the heart rate low, but log some time on the rower, SkiErg, or even a bike, then bank some miles running. This is something you can build on over time - don’t try to replicate the training volume of the pros. Choose a time and distance that already fits into your training, and increase each week.
Day three:
- Birch advises athletes to pay special attention to training the soleus. “As running speed increases, there's greater grand-reaction forces, and a lot of those forces are gonna be soaked up by the soleus,” he says. Things like a bent-knee calf-raise or some isolated movement to strengthen the soleus is the one of the exercises that people can try and include in their programs.
Day four:
- Birch cautions athletes to avoid running simulations more often than this. “Technically, you'll get better at moving,” he says, “so you'll be able to feel out the stations, and the efficiency with running.” But he suggests trying instead to focus on weaknesses within the overall race, and spend time developing those.
Top five key takeaways
- Separate harder, high-intensity sessions, so you can really attack those and put a lot of energy and focus into them.
- Go into every session with an intention and a clear outcome. Avoid changing a workout or a stimulus midway through. Stick to the plan you set out for yourself.
- Be cautious of replicating the training volume of the professionals right off the bat. Volume is something you can add over time, as your body adjusts to the demands you’re putting it through.
- Focus on weaknesses. Use data and systems out there to figure out what you're good at and do a little bit less of that in training.
- Have a target and something to shoot for, even if it’s ambitious. At worst, you're not going to hit that, but you're going to be able to reflect and see the gap between where you want to be and where you are now.
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