Icey Ives on What it Really Takes to Be the Best Breaker You Can Be

Jeremy Ives Viray, known to many in the dance world as Icey Ives , remembers his first competition like it was yesterday. It was 2008. After stumbling across a bunch of kids breaking in a game room at a local community center in Anchorage, Alaska, he got just good enough to sign up. It was a steep learning curve—he and a friend didn’t make it past the prelim round in a 2-on-2 battle. An ego blow at the time? For sure. But that experience motivated him to train harder and harder with each day that went on.

Fast forward to now, Viray can’t imagine his life without dance. A member of the legendary Rock Force Crew, he’s training for the biggest global competitions and has traveled around the globe doing what he loves, taking home big titles like the 2019 Red Bull BC One U.S. National Final.

“It’s been my gateway to so much, experiences and places,” he says over the phone. “Now with where I’m at, I’m happy to fly people out to Anchorage to give back to my community and give others opportunity. I’m invested in my people and being a mentor. I want them to know that there’s a bigger world outside of our home.”

When asked how he feels about identifying as an athlete, he says “without a doubt.” “Dance is a challenge. I’m surprised at how far I can keep going with this,” he adds. “There are points where I feel like I’m stuck or plateau, and then I manage to unlock something else in the process. As human beings you can never stop learning. That’s the beauty of life and my sport.”

As the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final and the debut of breaking in the 2024 Paris Games both approach, breakers continue to uplevel their training and workout regimens to maximize their stamina, explosiveness, flexibility, and mental fortitude to compete on the biggest stages. Below Ives shares his new approach to training through a few exercises (physical and mental) he has in his regimen.

1. Top Rocking

Do it: Top rocking can look different from person to person. It includes Indian steps (also called two-steps), crossovers, and side steps.

Ives says: “I typically top rock for at least 30 minutes before I even set my hands on the ground, that gives me an opportunity to really get my legs warm and my whole entire body warm after that. By taking your time at practice and getting the body moving before you get into flips and other dynamic moves, you’re protecting yourself from injury. Build a relationship with the music. However your body naturally moves to that beat, listen to that.”

2. Tapotement

Do it: As a massage therapist in addition to a breaker, tapotement—a rapid, rhythmic movement by the hands, originating from a relaxed wrist, used to activate muscles around the body—is a clutch part to his warm-up. It is exactly that: Tapping on different major muscle groups used in dance, whether it be the quads, deltoids, or calves (for starters) to get the blood flowing.

Ives says: “This is a technique that I learned in massage, which basically tells your muscles like, ‘Hey, we’ve got stuff to do now.’ Muscles can cool down rather quickly, so it’s in all of our best interest to make sure they’re ready to work when you are.”

Icey Ives © Red Bull

3. Running

Do it: Ives builds in running two to three times each week into his programming, and does it for about three miles at a time—at least. As a beginner, don’t get too caught up in the distance. Remember: All forward motion is progress.

Ives says: “My endurance plays a big role in what I’m capable of. I feel a lot more explosive and light when I’m doing it regularly, and I find that I’m better able to execute when I’m out there without being out of breath. If I’m not running, I can still do what I do, but I probably won’t last as long.”

4. Making Time for Recovery

Do it: “If you’re not prioritizing time off for your body, then you’re doing it wrong,” says Ives. Resting and making his mindset a priority have both been major keys for him when it comes to performing at the top of his game. In his off time, he’s always looking for ways to give back, while also making sure to get off of his feet every now and again and make time for his family and friends.

Ives says: “My mentality has to be good. It’s bigger than just the physical performance. You could be in the best shape of your life, but if mentally you’re not in the space you need to be in that moment then it really doesn’t matter. I have learned that I have to step away from the craft to be able to come back, feel fresh, and love it even more. I can’t train every day. I have to give it some space just like any kind of relationship. To rebuild some sort of spark again—and boom.”

Icey Ives © Red Bull

Quick-Fire Qs:

Favorite move: Air chair to reverse 90 to a gainer—a sequence

Favorite post-battle meal: Pizza

Favorite artist: Unlimited Touch, they’re a funk band they get me up and going

Favorite mantra: “I just think about my why, which is my family. My mom and dad have been through so much. We’re an immigrant family, and all of the sacrifices that my parents have made—separating us when they didn’t want to so that we could one day all be together—it’s so impressive.”