Watch soccer player Tyler Adams reflect on his greatest inspiration

has named Thierry Henry as the inspiration behind a career which, if his current performances are anything to go by, may well be as memorable as the former Arsenal and Barcelona striker.

Kids all over the world may soon have a Tyler Adams poster on their walls, and who knows if it won't provide the same inspiration French World Cup-winner Henry, who played for Adams' former club New York Red Bulls between 2012-2015, had on the RB Leipzig player that hails from the Big Apple.

"As a kid, I had a poster of Thierry in my room. I often watched his games for Arsenal or Barcelona. I was then able to train with him which was very surreal. I remember always wearing his jerseys when I was younger. He was always a role model for me. I wanted to follow his footsteps, even though I didn’t play the same position. His mentality that he brought to the field and the skill level that he had made him my favorite player," Tyler says.

The 22-year old midfielder first had the opportunity to rub shoulders with Henry during the 2015 International Champions Cup and impressed the former Red Bulls forward with his headed goal against a Chelsea team that had lifted the Premier League title months earlier.

