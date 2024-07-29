iiTzTimmy: Top career moments

iiTzTimmy is a name that’s become synonymous with skill and entertainment in the gaming world. Timothy “iiTzTimmy” An’s impressive career continues to inspire seasoned gamers and newcomers alike. With a flair for the dramatic and a knack for turning the tide of any game, the Red Bull streamer has garnered a massive following and left an indelible mark on the esports community.

For iiTzTimmy, success is all about learning to be a better player, no matter how high his star rises.

“A lot of my journey has been trying to grow as a player; improving my aiming and decision-making,” he says .

01 Early career highlights

iiTzTimmy began his gaming journey like many others, but his unique skills quickly set him apart. Timmy first caught the public’s eye in the summer of 2019. He quickly became known for his impeccable gameplay in Apex Legends, where his strategic mind and quick reflexes shone brightly.

His early successes laid a solid foundation for iiTzTimmy’s rise to fame in the gaming world. This clip from The Jumpmaster Saga gives fans a small glimpse of his early quest for gaming greatness.

02 Breakthrough moments

His competitive debut at TwitchCon San Diego in 2019 marked an early but memorable iiTzTimmy gaming highlight. Later that year, after placing in TwitchCon’s top three as part of one of the open teams, he was signed by the Golden Guardians. The esports organization brought him on to team up with fellow gamers Deston “Bronzey” Nguyen and Devon “pfitter” Self. They competed in the 2020 Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS), qualifying for the first major.

iiTzTimmy went solo at the end of 2020 to focus on streaming and content creation. However, he still competed in tournaments alongside Jack "NiceWigg" Martin and Anthony "Apryze" Andrade under the team name SHEEEEEEESH. They placed 5th in the GLL Masters Spring, appeared in the ALGS Preseason Qualifiers, and played at the Challenger Circuits. The team even made the top 10 for the first-ever Pro League split in North America.

Two years after playing without any representation, iiTzTimmy signed on with 100 Thieves in November 2022 as a content creator. From here, iiTzTimmy only grew in popularity and skill.

03 Major achievements and records

2024 achievements

ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series): 2024 Split 1 Playoffs: iiTzTimmy placed 8th with his team Disguised, qualifying for the Series Finals.

Oversight Pros Series: International Edition - Split 2: iiTzTimmy placed 4th with his team Disguised.

Nessie Cup - Invitational #3: iiTzTimmy took second place and won $2,200.

ALGS: 2024 Split 1 Pro League - North America: iiTzTimmy and his team Disguised landed in 5th place out of 30 teams.

2023 achievements

iiTzTimmy organized his third tournament, Timmy's Scrimmies: Random Royale, after a quick break from the competitor’s seat. The tournament included a total prize pool of $4,500, awarding $450 to the winners of each round, plus an additional $600 to the top three overall best players.

Of course, iiTzTimmy couldn’t stay away from competing himself. iiTzTimmy competed in 18 tournaments in 2023 and received a total of $65,242 in prizes. Most notably that year, his team The Dojo placed 4th in ALGS: 2023 Championship. While he placed first only in the ALGS: 2023 Last Chance Qualifier - North America, iiTzTimmy was in the top 10 for 12 of the tournaments.

2022 achievements

In 2022, iiTzTimmy hosted his first two tournaments, iiTzTimmy Random Royale Day 1 and Day 2. With his competitive spirit, though, the gamer couldn’t be expected to just sit on the sidelines. He competed in the second day’s event, where he placed third. On top of being an organizer, iiTzTimmy competed in 17 tournaments that year, including two first-place wins and nine additional top 10 placements.

2021 achievements

iiTzTimmy does more than just compete in tournaments — he sets world records. In February 2021, he beat the world record for most damage in one game of Apex Legends. Most players reach 2,000, which in that alone is impressive and offers a reward within the game. But iiTzTimmy pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, reaching 9,069 damage, getting 24 kills, and securing the victory for his team.

“It’s absolutely insane that a single player has managed to rack up over 9,000 damage in just one Apex match. There are only so many players in a game, so hitting those numbers is not only dependent on your skill but a lot of luck,” said Alex Garton, a former writer for Dexerto, specializing in Call of Duty and Apex Legends.

iiTzTimmy’s 2021 schedule also included 18 tournaments, placing in the top 10 for 15 of those competitions.

2019-2020 achievements

iiTzTimmy’s rise in the gaming community kicked off with two tournaments in 2019, followed by 12 tournaments in 2020.

04 Iconic streams and plays

The top streams by iiTzTimmy represent his growing fanbase and overall ascension in the gaming world. He did a 54-hour-long Apex Legends stream in 2021 that reached 147,000 viewers, taking the Apex Legends account from Bronze to Predator during his gameplay. iiTzTimmy’s gaming milestone journey involved no sleep, brief restroom breaks, and going from the first stage to a stage only the top 750 players have reached.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, iiTzTimmy completed a non-stop 65-hour solo queue VALORANT challenge the same year. His most epic play covered more than 90 matches, taking him from the lowest ranking in VALORANT to the highest. He followed up this streaming marathon with a recap post of all his best plays on his YouTube channel , racking up more than six million views.

Most recently, iiTzTimmy completed 126 games of Apex Legends in a 34-hour single stream, skyrocketing from Rookie to Predator. He took 12 hours to rise from Rookie to Diamond and 22 hours to conquer the Diamond-ranked games on six hours of sleep.

05 Challenges and overcoming adversities

iiTzTimmy’s first big obstacle was making a name for himself in the gaming universe. Thanks to his breakout debut moment at TwitchCon San Diego in 2019, recognition came quickly. From there, he was determined to showcase his skills. He dove head-first into new tournaments and created gaming challenges to defeat, specifically with his 54, 65, and 34-hour streams.

“One of the biggest challenges was to make myself known, and after that, I was like, 'What do I do now?' That's why I set up these challenges," he said.

Yet, as one out-of-game obstacle is conquered, another one appears. During his time with the Golden Guardians, he faced anxiety and depression as he adjusted to the cyclical competitive schedule. With so many external factors weighing on his mental health, iTzTimmy says he now looks inward to feel his best.

"A lot of the mental health challenges come from the chat, but personally, in my career, I never took offense to somebody calling me weird or cringe. That never hit me," says iiTzTimmy. "For me, it's more about how you find yourself comparing your career to others. 'Why are my numbers not that good? Why don't I have as many views?' Obviously, you're happy for your peers, but you also want to be happy internally, as well. And that can get tough when it feels like you're not moving in any direction."

06 Current status and future prospects

As of 2024, iiTzTimmy remains a dominant force in the gaming world. His recent ventures include visiting campuses, participating in major esports tournaments, and shaking up those tournaments he’s in.

In 2023, iiTzTimmy traveled along the coast of Southern California and Arizona to play VALORANT with some of the best college gamers in the Southwest . iiTzTimmy’s Hot Drop lets gamers from three colleges visit the Red Bull Gaming Hub and take their shot to queue up against iiTzTimmy.

He also announced his departure from his DSG team in June 2024 to sign with Moist Esports for the remainder of the Split Two Pro League. Yet this transfer is just the beginning, as iiTzTimmy will now play alongside Apex Legends veterans. His influence continues to grow, and he shows no signs of slowing down. iiTzTimmy's future prospects remain bright.

Final round: A legacy in the making

iiTzTimmy’s journey from a passionate gamer to a celebrated esports icon is a testament to his dedication, skill, and unwavering love for the game. His career is filled with highlights, achievements, and moments that have left an indelible mark on the gaming community. As he continues to push boundaries and inspire others, there is no doubt that iiTzTimmy will remain a central figure in the world of esports.