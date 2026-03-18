iLLmani readies for Red Bull Dance Your Style with a style shaped by soul

A father-daughter dance might look different for iLLmani . She stands on the shoulders of her dad, an OG breaker with the legendary Full Force Crew , carving her own identity as an internationally-vetted freestyle dancer.

The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition series brings iLLmani and others to KAOS, in their quest for the regional title. Hosted by Yoe & Storm DeBarge, and with sounds provided by DJ Hans Pierre , the night promises hypnotizing freestyles and tough competition where the audience makes the final decision.

Born Imani Blake, she and her brother inherited their penchant for rhythm, fostering a spirit of creative empowerment in their household that stretches through the Las Vegas dance scene.

iLLmani competes again Passion at Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier 2023 © Matt Mroczek / Red Bull Content Pool

Even her double-entendre moniker was given by a family friend, fashioned after her brother’s breaker name, Dr. Trey. This is by design. Her tight-knit unit plays a central and supportive role in her dance journey as they all continue tradition, focusing on growth. As the 20-year-old talent prepares to suit up against some of the West Coast’s top dancers, she is grounded in her God-given talent, over a decade of experience, faith-motivated and vibrant creative flair.

“It is a kind of excitement that I can't even explain,” excitedly remarks the Las Vegas native during a welcoming phone conversation days ahead of the upcoming Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier West. Set for March 21, 2026 in the desert city, it is her fourth year competing in the annual event, however for the first time in her eligibility, the battle also takes place in her hometown. "For it to be back here is something that's been really anticipated and wanted," she shared.

iLLmani comes from a family of legendary breakers © Daniel Milchev / Red Bull Content Pool Vegas is a melting pot of all people. Once you come to Vegas and you feel the energy, like they're not dull with anybody. You could come from wherever, and they're still going to cheer for you and give you that same energy that they would [give] me. iLLmani

Dancing for 15 years and counting, iLLmani participated in her first battle at the age of 8 and from there never turned back. At a young age, iLLmani found her footing in the spotlight, starting in jazz and contemporary styles as a competition dancer, then stepped into Krump, before venturing into freestyle. Taking various courses and master classes along the way, she developed a sense of self through movement that continuously evolves every time she hits the floor.

Through her Filipina and African-American roots, iLLmani finds strength and dignity in representing both cultures, which are well-represented in the dance community, adding that she gets to be a voice for both worlds.

In preparation for the upcoming viral competition, iLLmani rehearsed as much as one can do for a freestyle battle where dancers do not know their selected songs until go-time. Shuffling through a library of genres and sounds, she freestyles for a minimum of an hour and a half, and three on a good day, to keep herself on her toes.

iLLMANI battles Lord Finesse during Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 © Loren Toney / Red Bull Content Pool

iLLmani’s enthusiasm is shared among the Las Vegas dance community and the Full Force Crew. Every first Friday of the month, they gather downtown for dance battles and karaoke. Now during Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier West, they will come together as an audience to support one of their own as she aims to earn a spot at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in Tampa, Florida , later this year. While it may seem like a heavy weight to carry, iLLmani is more eager than anxious.

“Going into it this time, given that it's in my own city, I already know that I just need to enjoy myself fully and truthfully and just represent myself fully and just my true authentic self out on the stage. “They're so excited,” she added of her predecessors and peers in the Vegas dance community who will be watching on with pride.

With her own style, iLLmani’s core inspiration comes from the timeless sounds of old school R&B, Funk and Soul with Luther Vandross, Patrice Rushen and Diana Ross as top choices. Self-described as kind, free-spirited, and joyful, she is ready to showcase her abilities and use dance to influence others to feel the same bright energy.

“I would say my charisma and also just my ability to to engage with the energy of the crowd,” hints iLLmani at what sets her apart from the other participants.

“I'm just excited to feel the energy of the crowd and also get to reconnect with the people that are going to be representing on stage because I am familiar with a lot of the people that are competing this time. So I think that is a positive thing to where our exchanges are going to be more natural and organic, and I think that the crowd will really enjoy seeing that.”