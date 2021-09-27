Here are the Results for Red Bull Imagination 2.0

Red Bull Imagination 2.0 is a wrap, and the podium finishers have been chosen. It was no easy task for our judges this year but as you may know from watching episode three, they have made their decision. With the ring leader Tyler Bereman taking home the bronze medal, it was between Colby Raha and Axell Hodges for the win. Raha’s sheer magnitude had everyone thinking that he would in fact emerge with the gold medal. However, Hodges took things a step further with his style/flow to grab the W. This brings us to the question that a lot of people had on their minds which is, “What are the categories that Imagination is judged off?”

“If you do a run that makes me feel like I wanna go ride, that’s when I’m impressed,” said Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg (one of the judges for Imagination). While the judges are basing their scores off of each rider’s contest runs, each rider also scored their competitors based on their week of riding as a whole—including their jam sessions. Each score (the judges and the athletes peer scores) was combined for an overall result. The judging categories, however, remained the same for the athlete and judge scoring and are as followed—Line Creativity, Magnitude, Style/Flow, Individual Innovation.

During Imagination 2.0 Line Creativity was alive and well. Line Creativity can be defined as a rider’s ability to think outside the box when deciding their route through the course. This was illustrated mainly in the new “K-Dub’s Kingdom” section. This section resembled a skatepark for dirt bikes and allowed riders to freely jump and land wherever they please almost as if there were no designated jump faces or landings. While Bereman embodied a bit of each category to land him in third place overall, his line selection seemed to be where he had the most promise. This was no surprise, as the basis of this entire event is Bereman's hunger for the freedom of expression. While not on the podium, another notable moment was “The General” Ryan Sipes' take on Line Creativity this year at Imagination 2.0. As a racer, no one expected him to make his way through K-Dubs Kingdom the way he did, but he put his technical ability to the test and shut down any doubts.

Ryan Sipes © Kyle Lieberman / Red Bull Content Pool

Next up is Magnitude—and there’s no doubt who took this category by storm. Magnitude is simple—it’s just how big a rider went. Just like a modern-day Evel Knievel, there are times during Imagination where you must throw caution to the wind and get the job done. Raha came in swinging and hit some of the biggest jumps of the course right off the bat. Then he took to some of those same jumps and backflipped them. “Whenever you’re lining up for these jumps you’re thinking, 'Alright 20 seconds from now I could be really stoked or I could be messed up.'" When the jumps get big and things get a little sketchy, Raha knows how to grit his teeth and hold on—and the judges recognized it.

Style and Flow is an important judging category in Imagination. Hodges took this category and demonstrated exactly what the judges wanted to see from it. In Hodges' own words, “My goal is to get through the whole course, link everything together, and look good while doing it.” That in fact is the entire meaning of Style and Flow. While magnitude embodies the danger factor of a trick, Style and Flow represent the way that it’s done and looks. For, Imagination 2.0, Hodges found a way through the course that was the most ascetically pleasing five minutes on a motorcycle that our judges may have ever seen.

Colby Raha © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

This brings us to Individual Innovation, which Raha and Hodges went toe to toe on. While Hodges took to the Jib-Section and linked some wheelie/nose-wheelie combos that our judges have never seen, Raha used his creativity to jump an outside transfer from the quarter pipe take-off over the entire quarter pipe landing to the side. Both riders ran neck and neck in this category until Hodges busted out the same transfer as Raha only to let loose a nac-nac over it which solidified his win.

While Imagination 2.0 has come to a close, looking back on this new judging format gives hope to the future of free riding. Win, lose, or draw, Imagination 2.0 represented a group of motorcycle riders that have paved the way for a new side of their sport to emerge. Where will Imagination 3.0 take us? That has yet to be seen, but the possibilities for new obstacles, faces, and formats are endless. Congratulations to Hodges, Raha, Bereman, and the rest of the riders who competed in this year's Imagination 2.0. Without a doubt, the future of free riding is alive and well.

Tyler rides into the sunset. © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool