Red Bull Imagination 2.0: Freeride Jam Sessions with Tyler Bereman

As the second year of Tyler Bereman ’s Red Bull Imagination series is almost upon us, we called Bereman this week to talk about his vision for the project set to take place in September. We asked him what we can expect for the big wins, the project’s impact on freeride motocross, and the Imagination footprint beyond 2021.

Tyler Bereman © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“From my perspective, Imagination 2020 actually went a lot better than anticipated. We were really lucky that the dirt was some of the best dirt we’ve been able to work with,” says Bereman on the creative collaboration with Jason Baker of Dream Traxx that brought a dream-designed course to reality. He adds, “[The course] was as close as we could possibly get to what we had drawn. For the 21 days of the build that we had, it was nothing short of miraculous what Baker and his crew were able to put together…” As Red Bull Imagination 2021 approaches, Tyler’s motivation is at an all-time high to build on what they established in 2020. “The foundation that we built in 21 days, it’s still there. And our goal is just to keep adding to the course. I think this year is going to be really cool to see what comes of it.”

And adding to the course is exactly what Bereman and course builder Jason Baker have done. Moving into 2021, the Imagination course will be broken down into three different sections. “We’re going to have the bigger jump side with the quarter pipe, the tree jumps, and add more lines and opportunity for the big side. Then the Supercross section will be a skatepark style dirt park,” Bereman explains. “Visually that is our goal—to make it look like a skatepark. Just a ton of options. You can have one lip that you can go three different directions. Then we’re going to have a jib style section with wall rides, the container, and integrate some things from the heartland region like semi-trucks, tractors, and hay bales into the course. We built this course off of features that we would hit all over the world while we’re free riding.”

Cole Seely hits the wallride at Red Bull Imagination in Richards, Missouri. © Jeff Jacobsen / Red Bull Content Pool

While Bereman and his production crew are still fine tuning the format of the event, the focus for this year’s event is: jam session. Creating space to welcome formats seen more frequently in board sport events, specifically skateboard park contests, is Bereman’s aim. When remembering last year’s event, Bereman says, “I think one thing that stood out to all of the riders and everyone there on the production was when there were sessions where we would all be riding together.” The night session riding that happened before the competition was a standout memory for a few reasons. Looking back to 2020 reveals Bereman’s driving spirit behind wanting more jam sessions, “One session in particular at night that all of us were just feeding off of each other. That to me is free riding. That’s where the best riding comes because the amp levels are through the roof and we’re all feeding off of each other.”

The idea is that the more the riders feel like they are just on a freeride session with their friends, the more they will begin to feed off of each other’s amplitude. With more of this freedom baked into the event, the bar will only go higher for the contest as a whole. Also, with a timed run, riders will be able to go anywhere throughout the course with no start or finish allowing them to be as creative as they can imagine. “The first part of all of the athletes being there will just be these sessions, and filming these sessions, and getting everyone really hyped on the course,” he says. “Whatever you see goes [in this event].” Bereman’s perspective on the competition format changes the game for point-based results. “The most creative line gets rewarded the most because a lot of us aren’t even doing tricks,” Bereman explains.

Tyler Bereman celebrates after winning at Red Bull Imagination in 2020. © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Bereman’s perspective is that full creative expression in freeriding is much different than freestyle motocross. Since transitioning from his racing career, Bereman has committed himself to showing the world that freeriding has no limits. “Freestyle has gotten to the point where they have three double backflip and front flip tricks in their runs and it’s kind of over people’s heads. A lot of the average Joes sitting on the couch don’t understand what’s going on. It’s crazy that freestyle has gotten to that point.”

“A lot of the free riding side of things was forgotten about. At one point it was all either racing or filling out stadiums for stuff like X-Fighters or Freestyle Events and I think there was really not many events when it came to just free riding. Free riding doesn’t necessarily mean tricks, it doesn’t necessarily mean racing, it’s whatever you’d like to make it. These riders aren’t necessarily chasing the biggest tricks, they’re just having creativity on their motorcycle.”

While the rider list is still under the confirmation process, Bereman could confirm that there will be more riders added to the 2021 roster: “Still to be determined on the final rider list, but we’re working hard on giving everyone a shot. I really wish I could invite everyone, but with time I think we’ll be able to open this rider list up more and more. Last year we had seven riders. This year it’s looking like we’re going to have 10-12 athletes. Having more athletes is better because it just brings those different styles and flavors to the table. Everyone has a unique individual style to their own riding.”

Colby Raha, Tyler Bereman, Cole Seely celebrate at Red Bull Imagination. © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

For Bereman, though, progressing the sport and speaking to the motorcycle community is his ultimate goal with Red Bull Imagination. Since paving his own lane in the space, it has since been Tyler’s goal to progress as an ambassador for the sport. “I think in the next ten years hopefully we can just continue to build on this and open it up for riders like myself who started racing and didn’t quite get where they wanted to but still can market themselves (through free riding).”

“I want to show these kids coming up it’s not all about race results and wins, it’s about creating content and enjoying what you’re doing.”

Set a reminder to watch the return of Red Bull Imagination on Red Bull TV and Red Bull Motorsports YouTube starting September 14, 2021.