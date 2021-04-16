In Focus with Soccer Photographer Matthew Stith
As the MLS makes its long-awaited return with the start of the 2021 season, photographer Matthew Stith looks back through his archive of favorite matchday moments in New York.
Highlighted by the inaugural season of Austin FC, the opening of three new stadiums, intense regional rivalries, and the first return of fans to live games across the country, the 26th edition of the MLS season kicks off this weekend.
Coming off their 11th straight MLS Cup Playoff appearance and 21st overall, the New York Red Bulls start their campaign at home against Sporting Kansas City, with newly-hired Head Coach Gerhard Struber, 10 returning starters and 10 new additions to the first team squad.
To celebrate the return of the beautiful game for the first time since March last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in the United States, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past seasons at the Red Bull Arena, through the lens of renowned lifestyle and sports photographer Matthew Stith.
Based in Brooklyn, New York City, Matt is a former Division 1 Syracuse goalkeeper turned full-time freelance soccer photographer, known for his documentary-style on and off the pitch, and ability to capture a variety of sports action, fan culture, and portraiture. Here are some of his favorite matchday moments from the 2017 and 2018 seasons:
01/08