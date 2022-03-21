There has long been a quiet friction in surfing, one of far greater philosophical significance than a competitive rivalry or coastal territory disputes.

Modern surfing is rooted in individualism – those who had little concern for the trappings of mainstream society, irreverent wave riders who chose a life of less material goods for more time in the water. And while the surf industry that developed would give the occasional nod to the early pioneers, it created a subtle struggle between a culture steered by original characters and one led by marketing departments.

The surf brands chose who would become heroes, dictated what type of surfing we would emulate, decided which storylines the surf media followed and, for five decades, this has influenced the physical act of riding waves.

For the most part, the industry has told worthy stories and elevated sincere icons. And to the credit of the millennial generation, the contemporary surf scene is far more inclusive to a much wider array of surf craft than decades past. But while the style masters, heavy-water heroes and contest kings are firmly mile-marked along the highway of surf history, there are pacesetters and personalities who, despite being innovators, are rarely acknowledged outside of their local break or surf shop.

Perhaps they didn’t fit a brand image or the fashionable style of surfing. In some cases, they just didn’t have the talent of their peers. But make no mistake, they were pioneering something that would have an impact on surfing.

Zoltan Torkos - The Surfing Magician © Jeremy Asher Lynch

History may prove Zoltan Torkos to be one such surfer. As far as we know, surfing has never had a magician before.

Yes, he is a “magician” in the sense of being a showman, a skateboarder/surfer who grew up in the talent rich town of Santa Cruz, Calif., where the two pursuits are blended into one more than anywhere else on the planet. But he is also a magician, as in, he wears one of those top hats and does the kind of magic tricks that make you legitimately question what you just saw.

Our latest installment of “In Plain Sight” dives deep into the story of Zoltan, who dedicated much of his life to not only a unique style of surfing, but one particular move — the kickflip. Channeling his skateboard skills and background in making magic happen, Zoltan was fairly obsessed with landing a kickflip on a surfboard while riding a wave.

In 2007, surf/skate/snow pillar Volcom sent word from high up in the surf industry hills that it would write a $10,000 check to the first person who could land a kickflip on a surfboard. (That was back when $10k was a down payment on a house, not three month’s rent for a Pleasure Point bungalow.)

A few years later, Torkos seemingly nailed it. He uploaded the clip online, sent it to Volcom, and his circle of friends started to celebrate. But Volcom deemed his theatrics did not meet their strict criteria, specifically the part specifying the flip had to be “above the lip.”

“I remember it really well. Everyone at Volcom was in agreement,” recalls Billy Hume, a Volcom surfer who had transitioned into a marketing role by then and is still an ambassador for the brand. “It was impressive. But it wasn’t a functional maneuver. It didn’t flow as part of riding a wave.”

In surfing, cool is a commodity that never loses value, however it’s often like trying to fit an objective peg into a subjective hole. And where does magic fit in?

Chaos ensued — or at least a lot of online chatter. Was it cool? Was it not? In surfing, cool is a commodity that never loses value, however it’s often like trying to fit an objective peg into a subjective hole. And where does magic fit in?

His video went viral. Online masses came to his defense. Surf journalists went so far as to write entire columns deriding anyone who would even try something so far outside surfing’s unwritten standards.

Zoltan would eventually collect his bounty. And many years later, he continues kickflipping and performing his stunts, in and out of the water. The sordid details aren’t important, but the story of Zoltan, the surfing magician, should keep its place in surfing history forever.