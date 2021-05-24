Destination Parabola: An Inside Look at Red Bull Terminal Takeover

There is a magnetism that I feel as a skateboarder every time I enter an airport. Though, it’s not the pull toward my final destination, as you might think. It’s a desire far more pressing than that. It’s the urge to throw caution to the wind, abandon all consequence and put my skateboard, the one tucked so lovingly under my arm, on the ground and push. The simple act of pushing on the smooth and forbidden flooring is the connective tissue to my heart.

. With Jake Wooten as our guide, skateboard crews from across the south-east converged upon the old hub to skate three parks located in different parts of the airport with the goal of filming the best edit they could. Each crew was given two sessions per park, split over two days, and with $5000 on the line for a shop/park makeover, the skateboarding was intense.

The parks were Terminal D, Baggage claim and the almighty Parabola, which boasted the most grandiose obstacles of the three. Terminal D was the most technical park of the bunch. With ledges, rails and movable obstacles, this park was a favorite for the majority. Downstairs at baggage claim, the scene was wild. A curved rail wrapped around the end of the baggage carousel and a quarterpipe wrapped around a pillar leading to the ceiling. A ceiling that the crew from Nashville broke through, literally. Then there was the Parabola: an arching room that felt fake because the ceiling was so high. This is where the heaviest of spots lived. Big quarterpipes, an A frame and most importantly, the escalator rails, called to the riders like a siren. The Parabola was gnarly, there is no other way to put it, and the skating that went down in there echoed that description.

The vibes of each of the crews was so different. There were more serious crews that looked like they were on a mission to demolish the airport and then there were others that took the opportunity to fire up a party with their closest friends in an abandoned airport and because of that, I cannot wait to see the edits.

