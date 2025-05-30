For Trent Perry, it’s not just about the game of basketball. It’s about the process. The preparation. And the unwavering belief that he’s exactly where he’s supposed to be. Back-to-back high school championships and a California Basketball Player of the Year designation are proof of how hard he works—and how hard it is to stay on top.

Trent Perry doing a workout © Aashna Dev

The UCLA sophomore is incredibly thoughtful about his approach to training—everything he does is about intent and intensity. Whether he’s in the gym lifting weights, drilling shooting form, or tightening his handle, there’s purpose. “You can be doing the right drills,” he said, “but if you’re not intentional and intense with them, they’re not really going to help.” That mindset has become the foundation of his approach.

And Perry doesn’t just train hard—he recovers hard, too. He sees recovery as the most essential part of his training routine. Cold tubs, hot tubs, stretching, and treatment sessions with UCLA’s athletic trainers are all part of the formula. “You can wear and tear your body all you want,” he explained, “but if you’re not recovering, you're not maximizing your training. You’re wasting time and effort.”

When training with his team, the Bruin follows head coach, Mike Cronin’s lead, focusing on game-specific reads—three-on-three actions, pick-and-roll decision-making, and shooting off movement. But even in that setting, he brings his own focus and competitive fire, always searching for ways to sharpen his game.

Perry draws inspiration from legends like Kobe Bryant and Russell Westbrook. Kobe’s legendary “Mamba Mentality” has deeply shaped his outlook. “It’s about the intensity and the purpose behind every action,” he said of Bryant’s ethos. That commitment is mirrored in Russell Westbrook’s energy—a player Trent not only watches but has come to know personally. “He’s like a big brother,” Trent says, reflecting on their interactions at UCLA’s facilities. “Seeing his fire up close is inspiring.”

Trent Perry running through a workout © Aashna Dev

He also takes mental preparation seriously. Faith is his foundation, giving him peace and perspective. “I always remind myself—I’m meant to be here,” he said.

Before games, he listens to music—anything from rap to indie to R&B, whatever helps him lock in. “Just not country,” he joked. Sleep and diet are other key pillars. “Sleep helps with mental clarity and decision-making. And your diet fuels your body. If you’re not eating right or getting good sleep, you’ll feel it. You’ll move slower, your mind won’t be sharp. They both affect performance, not just for games but for practices too.” Along with a wide variety of pregame music, “I’ve been drinking a Red Bull about an hour before tip-off” Perry said.

This summer, the 6-foot-4 guard’s focus is on one key area: embracing physicality. He’s intent on using his body more effectively to create space. He’s especially focused on playing through contact, bumping defenders off their line, creating separation, and making the right reads.

“I’ve been watching a lot of Devin Booker—how he gets to his spots, especially the midrange. Also Andrew Nembhard for his pick-and-roll reads and footwork, and Tyrese Haliburton too. They all do a great job creating separation and making smart decisions,” Perry explained.

Playmaking has always been a strength, thanks in part to his high school coach, David Rebibo, who turned him into a point guard early on. “He told me I wasn’t going to be tall,” Perry recalled, “so I had to think the game.” Hours upon hours of film study, tactical breakdowns, and conversation developed his basketball IQ. Now, that preparation empowers his ability to make quick decisions under pressure. “If you’re not confident in the work you put in, something’s not right,” he said. “But once it clicks, you start trusting yourself. The game slows down.”

Being a Red Bull athlete has been a surreal full-circle moment for Perry. “It’s wild,” he said. “Red Bull was always around growing up—skating, snowboarding, surfing. Now they’re supporting me. They’ve shown they care about me as a person, not just a player. Even when I wasn’t playing much, they never gave up on me. They still believed in who I am and where I’m going.”

Trent Perry training at Red Bull APC © Aashna Dev

Because his road hasn’t been without setbacks, his most important lesson from the past year is to keep going. “There were times I could’ve stopped caring,” he admitted. “But I stayed patient. I stayed positive. And I kept working.”

With the new season approaching, Perry is hungry to impact winning and show the basketball world who he is. The young playmaker is equipped with a mindset well beyond his years. Which will serve the big dreams he has for himself. The biggest being: the NBA. It’s been the dream since he first picked up a basketball at four years old. “I’m this close,” he said. “I’m at UCLA. I’m playing D1. I’m one step away. I can’t stop now. Every extra rep or set in the weight room gets me closer to that goal.”