Interval running: cardio training with efficiency

Whether you’re an elite athlete or an amateur, running is a great way to gain endurance , build cardiovascular strength and help control weight gain. But running for as long as possible, until you’re out of breath and your body gives in, isn’t the best way to train. You can gain a lot of benefits from a dynamic and varied training routine that includes interval running.

Interval running means alternating intense sprints, with short periods of rest or slower, easier running. It’s a form of HIIT , or high intensity interval training, and lots of Red Bull athletes, like ultrarunner Florian Neuschwander , and Desiree Linden , the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years, rely on it to help them build the physical strength and mental focus they need to perform in the most difficult races.

Fernanda Maciel © Lorenz Richard

Another reason to consider interval running is if you’re short on time, but still want to see results. The CDC recommends at least 30 minutes five times a week, or 20 minutes three times a week of vigorous activity for adults. But even a pro like Neuschwander relies on interval running to squeeze in a productive workout when he’s pressed for time.

01 Practicing Interval Running

It’s important to always do a few minutes of light jogging before any interval training. Then, most of your workout will consist of bursts of high intensity running, cushioned by brief jogs in between.

An interval lasts between 10-60 seconds at your high intensity pace, and 10-60 seconds at your low intensity pace. Together, it’s known as one “duty cycle.” It’s up to you to decide the exact periods of time and ratio of your duty cycles. You should base this decision on your specific fitness level, overall goals, and the amount of time you have for your workouts.

You can measure your high intensity pace by aiming for 75% of your absolute maximum ability – this should be faster than what you could sustain for 30 minutes straight. For your very last duty cycle, you should push for almost 100% of your capacity.

Your lower intensity pace should feel like recovery. Whether that means a slow jog to keep your heart rate elevated, or a walk to ease in newer runners, the goal is to keep your blood flowing. For recovery, aim for around 25% of your maximum ability.

Niamh Emerson © Greg Coleman

If you’re new to running, try to avoid hard surfaces like concrete or asphalt to reduce the impact on your joints during your sprints. Opt for grass, rubberized track, or another soft surface if possible.

If you want to follow an interval training program, schedule two sessions of interval training each week if you’re a beginner, and three sessions for more advanced runners. Regardless of your level, remember that rest is important. “I believe that the most important thing is to always listen to your body,” says Neuschwander. “If you’re exhausted, take a break.”

02 A Moderate Intensity Interval Routine

If you’re new to running altogether or haven’t tried interval training yet, this beginner interval routine will get you in the swing of things in no time.

Warm-up with five minutes of light jogging Start running for 30 seconds of high intensity sprinting Rest with 30 seconds of slow jogging–you’ve now completed one duty cycle Repeat this cycle three times Cool down with two to three minutes of walking, and don’t forget to stretch!

Judith Wyder © Romina Amato for Wings for Life World

Repeat this routine twice a week. Continue this practice for four weeks, adding an extra duty cycle each week. By week four, you’ll be performing six intervals per workout, twice/week. Once you feel comfortable, move on to the advanced routine

03 A High Intensity Interval Routine

If you’re a more advanced runner or you’ve completed the moderate program, push your aerobic capacity with this advanced interval training routine. You’ll now be training in “clusters,” meaning you’ll repeat your duty cycle a certain number of times per cluster, take a short rest, and repeat your cluster again within the same workout.

Warm-up with five minutes of light jogging Start running with 30 seconds of high intensity sprinting Rest with 30 seconds of slow jogging– repeat this duty cycle four times to complete one cluster Take a one minute break Repeat this cluster a total of three times

Elijah Hall takes off © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool

Repeat this three-cluster routine a total of three times a week. In order to progress add one cluster to each workout. If that seems unclear, in week one you'll perform three clusters, in week two you’ll perform four clusters, in week three, five clusters and so on. Don’t forget cool downs and stretching! End every workout with two to three minutes of walking, and a few minutes of stretching.

04 Benefits of Interval Running

When you interval train, you spend more time working at a higher intensity than you would be otherwise. It makes it a great way to maximize your cardiovascular activity with less of a time investment. The high intensity can skyrocket your maximum aerobic capacity (the highest amount of oxygen your body can take in at your maximum intensity performance), which in turn helps you run faster and improves your running economy (how far you run compared with how much oxygen you consume). It also works more muscle fibers overall than longer, slower jogs.

Interval running offers the same benefits of any aerobic exercise, like a lower heart rate and reduced blood pressure levels, as well as some unique perks thanks to the high intensity of your sprints. Studies have shown that interval running also:

Improves your capacity to utilize oxygen

Decreases your risk for cardiovascular disease

Increases your use of fat for energy

Increases your insulin sensitivity

Increases your muscle mass growth if you use anaerobic intervals (maximum capacity sprints)

You’ll also burn between 150-400 calories during a 20-minute session of aerobic exercise, like interval running. More importantly, the intensity of your intervals boost your metabolism for the 24-48 hours after your workout, meaning you’ll also be burning more calories than usual at rest, which can aid with weight loss.

Despite all its benefits, interval running has its risks too. Faster running can put more stress on your ankles, knees and hips. You will probably experience more soreness in your joints than usual after your first couple interval runs. To soften the impact, ease your way into an interval routine and give your joints and muscles days to recover in between sessions.

Overall, interval training is a great way to squeeze high-quality cardio into a tight schedule, while also laying the groundwork for better performance during distance running. Whether you’re a running newbie or a seasoned sprinter, consider making interval workouts a regular part of your routine to start enjoying the endorphins – not to mention the long-term health benefits – of high intensity training!